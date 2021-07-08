Another day, another injured mountain biker in Cady Hill Forest, this time on Bear’s trail.
The rider apparently misjudged a jump, which tossed him over his handlebars.
Crews from both Stowe Mountain Rescue and Stowe Emergency Medical Services located the biker, and as he could walk with assistance, brought him out of the woods on foot.
Stowe transferred him to local hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.