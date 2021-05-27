Stowe town officials are warning residents of a scam mailing that looks as if it comes from the town.
The letter has a return address of “Administrative Offices, Stowe, VT 05672-5406.” The outside envelope is titled “Covid-19 Financial Relief Benefits, Time Sensitive Document - Open Immediately.”
The envelope contains a realistic looking check from the “financial relief department,” but the letter did not originate from the town of Stowe or any other government agency.
Do not respond to the letter, as it is a scam, and discard the check.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.