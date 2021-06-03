Rescue crews from around the region rescued an 18-year-old woman who was injured while hiking the Long Trail on Camel’s Hump.
On Tuesday, May 25, the hiker injured her ankle as the trail descended toward Jonesville. She managed to reach the Bamforth Ridge Shelter, where she spent the night. Early the next morning, realizing she wouldn’t be able to safely hike down the mountain on her own, she called for help.
Waterbury Backcountry Rescue and Huntington Search & Rescue led the mission, with assistance from Stowe Mountain Rescue, Colchester Technical Rescue and Mad River Valley Ambulance Service.
Crews set up an operations center at the base of Bamforth Ridge before 21 rescuers began the long hike up the trail, carrying rescue gear to the shelter, and reaching the hiker about 90 minutes later.
The hiker was taken off mountain in a litter. Because of difficult terrain, numerous rope belays were needed during the descent.
Teams got the woman to the base of the mountain just over three hours later.
Second rescue this week
Saturday, May 29 saw another rescue on Camel’s Hump.
Stowe Mountain Rescue once again supported Waterbury Backcountry Rescue and several other teams to help another injured hiked, this time on the Monroe Trail.
The hiker needed medical attention and couldn’t walk.
Stowe sent four members to support the effort, joining medical personnel from Waterbury and, later, other rescuers from Huntington and Colchester.
By the time crews reached the hiker, he was walking down the trail, but with just over a mile to the parking lot, his condition worsened and he was loaded into the litter and taken to a waiting ambulance.
