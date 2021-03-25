Stowe Mountain Rescue spent the bulk of Sunday training in Smugglers Notch with Corvus Professional on avalanche awareness, rescue techniques and avalanche-specific mission planning.
The team dug snow pits to assess the snowpack and practiced working with beacons and probes for efficiency, since speed is of the essence in an avalanche scenario.
Further avalanche training is on the cards for next winter.
