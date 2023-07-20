In a brief update late Thursday night, Burlington police said they had located a man who had been reported missing after he planned to hike Mount Mansfield in Stowe earlier in the week.

“We are relieved to share that the missing person has been found and is safe and with loved ones,” Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad wrote in a press release shortly after 10 p.m. We will share additional information as it develops. Thanks to the Stowe Police Department who did the lion’s share of work on this case.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.