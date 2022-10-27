After what Stowe Mountain Rescue called an “uncannily quiet past few weeks” suddenly kicked into overdrive with several back-to-back rescues.
On Oct. 15 crews evacuated a woman with an ankle injury from the top of Stowe Pinnacle. A hasty team assessed and splinted her injury, followed by team members carrying in the litter and wheel.
One team member held back traffic on the very busy trail, creating a line of hikers reminiscent of the Hillary Step.
That same day, Stowe Mountain Rescue provided mutual aid on the Sunset Ride trail on Mansfield. Four team members hiked over the ridge and down the trail to just above the tree line.
The injured woman was packaged, and the litter carry was underway when news came in of a second patient with an ankle injury, a little higher on the same trail. Several rescuers broke away to attend to this new patient.
Just as her extraction began, crews were called to a third person, this one with an injured knee. Two rescuers attended to the knee injury, thankfully minor. The man was splinted and was able to walk himself off the mountain.
As the first patient was being delivered to the Underhill trailhead, crews brought the litter back up to the top of the mountain where the second person was being kept warm and comfortable with a small fire.
The entire operation took approximately seven hours.
Back on Mt. Mansfield the next day, Oct. 16, several members of Stowe Mountain Rescue rode ATVs to the top of the Gondola and hiked to the Chin to rescue a stranded couple who ran out of daylight and were unprepared for the conditions.
They were supplied clothing, light, food and water and were carefully escorted down the Cliff Trail and back to the waiting ATVs before being delivered back to civilization.
The magic on the mountain was made possible through the teamwork and camaraderie of members Waterbury Backcountry Rescue Team, Colchester Technical Rescue, Camels Hump Backcountry Rescue, Huntington Fire Department, Richmond Rescue, Essex Fire Department, Cambridge Fire Department, Saint Michael's College Fire and Rescue, Colchester Fire Department, Underhill Jericho Fire Department and Stowe.
