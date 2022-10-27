After what Stowe Mountain Rescue called an “uncannily quiet past few weeks” suddenly kicked into overdrive with several back-to-back rescues.

On Oct. 15 crews evacuated a woman with an ankle injury from the top of Stowe Pinnacle. A hasty team assessed and splinted her injury, followed by team members carrying in the litter and wheel.

