There’s been a sense that the pandemic brought a slew of new development to Stowe, and now there are numbers to back that up. The number of zoning permit applications received by the town has increased by 50 percent in the first half of this year.
According to data compiled by zoning administrator Sarah McShane, in the previous five years, from 2016-2020, her office averaged 89 permit applications between January and June. This year, so far, the town has received 142 applications.
McShane said she can’t really glean any trends from the types of permits being requested, whether, for instance, it shows more people moving to town or just more people busying themselves with pandemic projects like adding a new home office — there were 16 new home additions approved so far this year.
She just knows there are a lot more requests than usual.
The zoning office has issued 113 permits this year, from the 142 applications received. They cover a variety of different types of development, from replacing a concrete walkway with brick and adding windows to a wall, to building new homes and relocating the Stowe Farmers Market.
New home construction makes up a sizable chunk of the permits issued. According to the most recent zoning permit report, as of June 19, there have been 22 dwelling units approved. Last year at this time, there were seven; the year before, eight.
There are also the in-with-the-new, out-with-the-old permits — three houses and a barn have been given the go-ahead for demolition this year.
How does that 113 figure for permits issued compare to the last few years at this point in the year? In 2018 and 2019, pre-pandemic years, there were, respectively, 78 and 74 permits issued between January and July. Last year, that figure jumped to 92.
With all the interest in development, it’s not just the zoning office that has seen an increased workload. Town Manager Charles Safford said there’s a ripple effect throughout the whole town.
That’s especially true in the public works department. He said when people buy property, they then want to know about things like water and sewer connections, or upgrading a Class 4 road to Class 3.
“So, that impacts throughout the organization, when we have that level of interest and inquiry and property improvements,” Safford said.
In addition, the town clerk’s office has been especially busy in the past few years making changes to the town’s land records. Going back to 2012, there has been a gradual increase in the number of documents and pages recorded in the records. It really took off in 2017, after Vail Resorts took over operations at Stowe Mountain Resort, and had another spike last year.
Last year, the town clerk’s office recorded 4,061 documents and 12,775 pages. Safford said that, according to public records management company Cott Systems, Vermont towns, on average, record roughly 500 documents and 1,500-1,700 pages a year.
Already, 2021 is on pace to eclipse last year’s land record activity.
“We’re certainly experiencing a peak of activity with our land recording activity,” Safford said.
