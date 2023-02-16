The Lamoille Community House year-round shelter in Hyde Park recently won a $3.8 million grant from the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board.
The money will allow the Lamoille Housing Partnership to purchase and rehabilitate a residential care home, which will be operated by Lamoille Community House as Forest Hill Emergency Housing.
The year-round shelter will provide 21 bedrooms with an office as well as programming space for community service providers. Moderate rehab will include new flooring, kitchen, bathroom fixtures, heating system, windows, doors and siding, and improved energy efficiency.
Fifteen current residents of the care home will be relocated by the Department of Aging and Independent Living before closing.
