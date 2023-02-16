The Lamoille Community House year-round shelter in Hyde Park recently won a $3.8 million grant from the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board.

The money will allow the Lamoille Housing Partnership to purchase and rehabilitate a residential care home, which will be operated by Lamoille Community House as Forest Hill Emergency Housing.

