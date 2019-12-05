There are three ways a racer can make it into the Sunday’s Superstar start house at the Killington, Audi FIS World Cup.
• The first, be born athletically gifted to at least a middle-income family who puts you in the local ski club or academy where your results catch the eye of the U.S. Ski Team development program, where, through great NorAm race results, you get the call up.
• Two, all that plus you’re practical, so you hope to continue your development on a NCAA Division 1 college team like, say, UVM where the training and racing pitch on Main Street at Stowe is nearly as tough and well prepared as Superstar, or Dartmouth or Denver University where you can take winter term off.
• The third way, of course, is that you’re born Mikaela Shiffrin.
And, if you’re Mikaela Shiffrin, you’ll find yourself, as you have for the last four years, in that start house for the second run with a nearly two-second lead over Swiss star Wendy Holdener, currently in third, and whose coach just set the course. Your wait is reduced by a minute as Holdener uncharacteristically straddles the second gate and skis out.
Now, you — Miki, as the lanky Slovak Petra Vlhova calls you — have only she and yourself to contend with and there’s still a cushy 1.13 seconds in the bank. All the other Americans, Canadians and Norwegians who took the second way — and at 7 we could be talking a record number of collegiate athletes or alums at a World Cup race — have crashed out. And the first way skiers all failed to qualify by finishing out of the top 30 or crashing as well.
Also, you’re probably thinking that Vlhova, after falling with the first-run lead in Levi, Finland, last weekend, will probably ski for second and the 80 World Cup points that come with it.
Either way, the crowd that’s smaller than yesterday’s 20,000 (but just as friggin loud) will tell you how much gas you need to give.
The lonely way
If you’re Mikaela Shiffrin, you have a bit of a reputation — much like your recently retired teammate Lindsey Vonn — for being a bit of a loner early in your still young career. You train alone, you travel cloistered up with your mother/best friend/coach Eileen. And, it’s worked. Standing, alone, in that gate on Sunday, you’re one win from tying Austrian legend Annemarie Moser-Pröll for the second most wins for a woman ever. Now, only Vonn (82) and Ingemar Stenmark (86) remain. And between you and Vlhova you’ve won the last 21 World Cup slalom races.
After your first, let’s face it, flawless run, you told reporters, “So far I have the best feeling of anybody on this hill so I can give [my teammates] the perspective of what it feels like if you’re skiing aggressive, where the slick spots are, where there’s maybe a little bit more of a groove in the snow, where it’s a little bit softer, where you can push, it’s another kind of sprint race.
“You have to be aggressive the whole way down and really take it to the hill,” you said. “I can give [my teammates] a little bit of a boost by just saying, you know, ‘go for it and don’t pay attention to what you’re seeing out here because everybody’s letting it be intimidating and it doesn’t need to be.’ They can go for it.”
It’s a graduate-level lesson from Professor Shiffrin.
“Go for it!”
They all did. Starting at the top of the collegiate heap was a 2019 UVM grad, Canadian Laurence St. Germain, with bib 13. It was a lucky number and right where she’d end up after a solid first run besting her overall results from this race in both 2017 and 2018, where she’d finish 14th. She was 15th in this event at the Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
“To this day, I think the race that I was most nervous in was the NCAA (Championships) last year,” St. Germain said between runs. “I don’t even know if I’ll top that, I was so nervous.
“It’s really special to ski for a [college] team and it’s such a different environment. I think that stress — if I’m ever in a position of being in first after the first run here on the World Cup — I’ll already have done it in NCAAs so I think it really, really helped me.”
Catamount Paula Moltzan, who’s forgoing her remaining NCAA eligibility to ski on the World Cup slalom and giant slalom circuit, had the same pressure at UVM. Like St. Germain, when she’d finish, she’d be on the podium. Or NCAA Champion. Sure, the competition was nothing like today’s, but the talent was there, though she admits college helped her mature much more than her stints on the U.S. Ski Team, some of which overlapped with her NCAA career.
But there’s a big difference between winning in college, managing that pressure, studying, and doing the same on this pitch here at Killington. According to U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association President and CEO Tiger Shaw, originally from Stowe, while college is still a way for many of these women, it’s a much more challenging one for a lot of reasons.
“The D-1 [college] level is high enough,” he’d said at Saturday’s GS where Shiffrin finished third. “The challenge is it’s not like this hill and this mountain. Paula needs to be here to be able to compete here. To be successful here.”
Here being on a wicked pitch like Superstar competing against the best in the world each weekend.
“You know, it’s a sequence of levels from college racing, to NorAm racing. And then the European version of that, Europa Cup, and then World Cup,” he continues, “and in World Cup, you start with U.S. domestic races and then [to] World Cup [races] in Europe. So, they have to go through all those stages. You’ve got to be careful you don’t spend too much time at a level that is, let’s say, where you’re the dominant one. You need to be challenged.”
Moltzan has been challenged by a back injury this season, which has hampered her training. In her first run, her splits through the top flat called Lower Field and long Upper Preston’s Pitch to the finish were inside of St. Germain’s, in spite of starting 25th, and probably inside the top 10 if she’d regained her footing after a bobble 10 gates from the finish. She didn’t, careening into the fence and tweaking her back even more.
Yet, unlike last year, where her top 20 finish at this race punched her ticket to more World Cup starts in Europe, this year, she’s got considerably more U.S. Ski Team support. And, since she doesn’t have to worry about NCAA amateur status, she’s been able to take on half a dozen sponsors too.
And that’s a key to this whole thing. It’s expensive to race on the World Cup with no Ski Team support. Last year, she was surfing couches in Europe and training with other national teams. So, for those girls good enough to get occasional starts, they have to pay their own way. NCAA rules forbid any college athlete from signing contracts or taking winnings beyond their costs.
“It really comes down to keeping your amateur status,” Moltzan lamented with a laugh after the first run. “By not earning more money than you’ve spent. I didn’t come out in the positive last year so I was all set with that one.”
Name, image, likeness
Yet, and that’s a big YET, change might be coming to the NCAA that could trickle down to ski racing. Because, let’s face it, as Shaw says, “the rules are made for the big ball sports.”
Increasingly, laws like California’s Fair Pay to Play Act, which was signed into law in September, could give athletes the ability to sign contracts with sponsors. Now, it’s the colleges and the NCAA who get all that money, which, they say, funds the programs that, you know, support a wide range of athletics and have a critical impact on Title IX which, since its passage in 1972, has contributed to greater equity for women’s college athletics.
“The challenge with NCAA and D-1 alpine and Nordic racing is that the NCAA doesn’t focus on our sport. So, they apply odd rules to skiing,” Shaw says. “The NCAA will come around now that they’re very much reacting to athletes’ rights and athletes’ commercial rights and trying to find that happy middle ground. They’ll acquiesce very quickly to any kind of pressure points like that.”
In fact, the NCAA has responded to laws like California’s by creating a working group that promises to find that healthy middle ground that can both preserve the college system and funding while also allowing kids like Moltzan, St. Germain and the half-dozen other athletes here in Killington an opportunity to get an education and take classes from some of the best instructors in the world like Dr. Shiffrin.
Until then, as Moltzan said before walking away from the press to ice her back: “As long as you lose money, you’re good.”