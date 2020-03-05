The Central Vermont Council on Aging plans a series of local workshops for caregivers in the community. These are designed for people who are:
• Caring for a spouse with dementia, an aging parent, or an ill family member.
• Raising their grandchildren.
• Feeling the stress of caregiving on their health or their relationships.
Two types of events are planned: Powerful Tools for Caregivers, and Caregiver Teas.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers is a free six-session class designed to give people the tools they need to take good care of themselves. This program helps family caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings better, balance their lives, increase their ability to make tough decisions, and locate helpful resources. Participants receive a copy of The Caregiver Helpbook.
Caregiver Teas are free events for caregivers to take a break from duties at home, enjoy the company of other people like them, be pampered a bit, and refresh themselves with wellness and creative activities that can also be shared at home. Caregiver Teas are neither a class nor a support group, but still provide an opportunity for people to connect with information, resources, Council on Aging staff, fellow caregivers and refreshments.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers will be offered six consecutive Fridays from 2 to 4 p.m. at Stowe Family Practice, 1878 Mountain Road — on May 1, May 8, May 15, May 22, May 29 and June 5, pm. The class is free but donations to Central Vermont Council on Aging are welcome.
Lamoille County’s first Caregiver Tea will be offered on March 20th at Green Mountain Support Services, 93 James Road, Morrisville.
Contact Christine Melicharek at cmelicharek@cvcoa.org or 888-1393 to register. Information: cvcoa.org.
Central Vermont Council on Aging’s main office is at 59 N. Main St., Barre; regional offices are in Morrisville, Randolph, South Royalton and Rochester.