A massive winter storm that caused blizzards, hurricane-strength winds and rapid deep freezes across the nation ahead of the Christmas holiday did not spare Stowe, as thousands of electric customers lost power, some for several days.
The tourist town situated between two mountain ranges saw nearly 80 percent of municipal electrical customers lose power at one point.
Stowe Electric Department general manager Jackie Pratt described a chaotic scene as the heavy winds coming down off Mt. Mansfield and whipping through the valley snapped several utility poles and felled trees on wires. The damage was extensive enough that line workers had to take the long way when venturing out from the Moscow Road headquarters.
“At one point, we had trees and wires down across Route 100 both north and south of where Moscow Road hits it, so we couldn’t go out that way if we wanted to,” Pratt said.
Pratt said at one point around 3,500 customers were without power, out of 4,448 meters served by the utility. A large portion of that was from a transmission line that feeds, among others, Stowe Mountain Resort.
According to Pratt, that transmission line was carrying several circuits, and even though the utility was able to restore power early as far up Route 108 as Luce Hill Road, crews were out until midnight before they got the transmission line back up.
And still, the work wasn’t done.
“They worked through the night Friday into Saturday, long, long hours for those guys out there, and the temps were dropping and there was snow flying,” Pratt said. “Those guys are absolute rock stars, what they put up with out there trying to get the power back on.”
She said line workers had to be urged to rotate on and off duty so they could get some rest, because they would otherwise practically just work nonstop until the job was finished.
As many people attested on social media after calling the electric department during the rain and snowstorms, the office employees were also working around the clock. Pratt said it’s important for people to be able to talk to a real human instead of an automated voice.
“It was tough because it was the holidays and I think anxiety levels were up,” she said. “The reality is a lot of staff were without power in their homes, too.”
Even before the power went out, the ski resort took the rare step of closing Friday “due to extreme weather conditions,” according to online announcements on the morning of Dec. 23. At that point, around 9:30 a.m., most of the chairlifts save for three beginner lifts on Spruce Peak had already started the day on wind hold, before the resort pulled the plug.
Although Stowe Electric Department was able to get the resort back online by midnight that Friday, the resort opted against making snow in the cold snap following the rain. According to the resort’s social media feeds, the snowmaking crews over the Christmas weekend took “a civic-minded pause to ease regional power consumption.”
According to the resort’s daily snow report, wind gusts of 130 mph were still being reported at the summit on the morning of Dec. 24, with temperatures reading negative 6 degrees on the Mansfield summit, with wind chills of 36 below zero.
Stowe Electric crews were joined by a crew from Sterling Municipal Light Department in Sterling, Mass., working until late Friday night on Mountain Road, Luce Hill Road and Trapp Family Lodge, Barrows Road and Stony Brook, while much of the greater Stowe Hollow area remained dark until the wee hours of Christmas Eve “due to significant damage.”
Even then, there were several spots around town that took all day Saturday and well into Christmas Day to fix. Particularly difficult spots included the Mountain Haus apartment complex on Mountain Road and a stretch of Barnes Hill near the Waterbury/Stowe town line, where it was all-hands-on-deck to clear many downed trees.
According to Pratt, the last holdouts without power included about a dozen homes on Baird and Upper Baird roads, on West Hill. They were hooked back on Dec. 26.
Asked whether the storm-related power outages could have been mitigated with better infrastructure, Pratt — who has only been on the job for two months — said the utility is looking at ways to “harden” that Mountain Road transmission line that went down.
The department also recently received a grant to study the feasibility of creating a “microgrid” — essentially a local electrical grid that can connect to the greater grid or operate by itself. That local grid could include small power producing plants and battery storage.
“We’re trying to find way to just bolster our infrastructure overall,” Pratt said.
Out went the lights
Stowe customers were not alone in losing power over the Christmas weekend.
Johnson-based Vermont Electric Cooperative was particularly hard hit, with just over 34,000 of its roughly 38,000 customers in 75 northern Vermont towns seeing the power go off at one point during the storm, according to Andrea Cohen, the co-op’s manager of government affairs and public relations.
All told, the storm broke 46 cooperative-owned utility poles, which Cohen said are time-consuming fixes, especially for ledge-set poles.
Morrisville Water & Light had outages affecting about 1,200 of the utility’s 4,000-plus customers, according to general manager Scott Johnstone.
He said at one point early during the windstorm, it seemed like the utility had avoided the worst of things, and crews were thinking they’d have everything reconnected by the end of the day.
“But then, around 1 p.m. Friday (Dec. 23), it seemed like the roof was going to come off the building and our outage map just lit up like a Christmas tree,” Johnstone said, adding Morrisville crews got all their customers back online in the very early morning hours of Christmas day.
“So, at least our guys were able to be headed home, in some sort of sleep-deprived status, for their morning celebrations with their kids and whatnot,” he said.
Elsewhere in Lamoille County, the state’s largest electric utility, Green Mountain Power, which serves western Cambridge, had 52,900 customers without power at the peak of the outages.
Washington Electric Cooperative, which serves a slice of Elmore and several other rural communities, saw 5,000 of its 11,000 customers lose power. About 800 of them still were in the dark five days later, and the rural co-op didn’t get the last ones hooked back up until the afternoon of Dec. 29, almost a week after Elliot touched down.
Hardwick Electric Department spent most of the storm with customer outages hovering just below 500, but that figure spiked to 4,460 at one point, according to the outage tracking website vtoutages.org.
Meanwhile, for smaller village utilities like in Hyde Park and Johnson, the lights barely flickered. Hyde Park had only two outages, and one of them was the light department office, while none of the roughly 1,000 Johnson village electric customers lost power, including Northern Vermont University.
Johnson village manager Eric Bailey credited proactive brush cutting and tree removal from near village-owned power lines for helping keep the lights on.
“While that cannot happen without a bit of luck, luck only goes so far in such a storm,” Bailey said.
