Despite a bizarre temperature fluctuation on Jan. 20, and thanks to generous supporters, the 22nd annual Stowe Winter Carnival Ice Carving Demonstration Day took off without a hitch.
Carvers had to try and fuse seams of ice while the temperatures hovered around 33-34 degrees, making it much more difficult to work with the ice.
The weather helped to delay the start time and other weekend events, and when two professional carvers had to cancel due to illness that meant just eight pros had to carve more than 100 blocks of ice. A few carvers didn’t finish up until 7 p.m.
With colder temperatures on the horizon, organizers hope all the carvings last for a long time this year.
Sculptures from the Pro Carvers’ Competition remain up for viewing at The Alchemist Brewery on Cottage Club Road.
22nd Stowe Winter Carnival Ice carving demo day winner list
1. Evan Hughes, Hummingbird in Flower
2. Shawn Grenier, Swordfish
3. Gabe Crouthamel, Crescent Moon with Angel
4. Jeff Bleier, Tortoise and the Hare to the Finish!
5. Murray Long, Moose Overboard (in canoe)
6. Chip Koser, Bear and an Owl
7. Paul Gurule, Mushroom/Gnome House
8. Sam Foster, Bear holding a Sword
1. Jacob Hughes, Soaring Eagle
2. Zachary Rhodes, Bear on a Tree
