Age: In my day-to-day life I’m in my early 60s and on the hill I’m still in my 30s!
Day job: Business owner, builder, consultant and project manager.
Other boards: Lake Mansfield Trout Club board of directors and vice-president; Stowe Community Fund board of directors; PSIA Board of Examiners, emeritus.
• What are the three most important issues facing the town of Stowe?
Ensuring Stowe’s growth is manageable and sustainable. Ensuring Stowe is an affordable place to live and work. Ensuring Stowe is a healthy and inclusive community. Above all, ensuring all the above are in balance.
We need to rebalance Stowe. While we treasure our open, protected, scenic landscape and large tracts of undeveloped land, we need to expand our housing stock for low- and middle-income individuals and families. We need affordable housing for those who choose to live and work here. We need improved transport systems that support our commuting workforce. We also need to pay attention to supporting the needs of our primary residents, as well as our visitors, and that includes supporting a local school system and maximizing options for affordable homes. Sadly, while our growth gratifies many, it is becoming a true heart sink for others who struggle to find a place to live here or maintain the home they owned before Act 60 dug its teeth into Stowe’s tax dollars.
We must grow in a way that promotes and sustains a healthy community because we cannot be a successful tourist destination without being a successful and healthy community first.
I am confident in our ability to continue to grow in an affordable and sustainable way. There may be tough conversations and decisions to make, and as always, the selectboard will need the community to engage to ask questions and debate the options for the direction we may need to take to ensure we are both healthy and balanced.
• How concerned are you about the regular traffic jams on Mountain Road? What can the town do to mitigate it?
It is not just the regular traffic jams on the Mountain Road that are of concern, it’s the traffic jams on Route 100 during peak summer and fall weekends, and the almost daily gridlock on Main Street during peak commute times. I’ve heard from both residents and business owners along the route 100 and 108 corridors who are extremely frustrated at the impact on access to their homes and businesses during the traffic surges. Workers and those servicing properties along the Mountain Road and Route 100 corridors are adding hours to their daily commutes just to get to and from work and home. Business owners report customers avoiding visiting their stores on weekends due to the traffic jams. Add the always present concern for our emergency services regarding access, there is no doubt traffic management is one of Stowe’s critical issues.
What can we do about it?
The municipality is heavily invested in traffic mitigation strategies and have partnered with the state on several traffic management systems, but we are only part of the solution.
The increasing number of visitors to the mountain has created a weighty traffic issue for the town. While the resort is working toward improving traffic flow and parking, satellite parking needs to be part of the solution. Substantially increasing the shuttle bus program and utilizing sites such as the Stowe Country Club during winter months for employee parking and guest parking overflow should be seriously considered. In terms of longer-term solutions, there may need to be a third lane on the stretch of the Mountain Road from Harlow Hill to the resort. Let’s begin the conversation with the state now. Partnering with AIG Global Developments in repurposing the administration buildings and property at the Inn at the Mountain to accommodate a multi-level parking garage should be part of the mix of options. As I consider the winter traffic stress on our community, I circle back to my perpetual question: Why did the mountain resort not include a multi-level parking garage in the center of the Spruce Peak Resort in its initial master plan?
• With Stowe’s roughly 20 percent population growth over the past decade, what kind of burden does that place on municipal resources?
The increasing primary resident population signals a positive future for the Stowe community. Stowe has always been an attractive and desirable place to call home and raise a family, and even more so in recent times. However, there is a second perhaps less obvious growth in population that emerged during this pandemic and that is the increasing numbers of heads in beds in the large stock of residential properties we categorize as non-homestead.
The sum of the increasing number of primary residents added to the significant visitor and part-time resident populations is having a considerable impact on all aspects of our community. How we manage growth and the resulting impact on existing municipal resources, and how we build capacity in our infrastructure that is both affordable and sustainable for taxpayers are vital questions.
The impact of recent growth touched every municipal department, from record numbers of zoning applications, liquor licenses, event permits and recreation department program participants, to significant increases in traffic volume and wear and tear on roads and bridges. Moreover, the growth in numbers of heads in beds has real time consequences in terms of demand on our water and sewer systems. As a municipality, we are acutely aware that our response to this upsurge in demand is not always instantaneous given the substantial lead times in planning and funding municipal infrastructure development. This coupled with the increasingly long wait times at the state level to prioritize and fund our partnered projects, results in planning cycles and project timelines of 10-15 years. We are fortunate as a municipality to have an experienced and expert staff lead by our town manager that ensures we are managing our growth while we build the necessary capacity in our municipal systems. Nonetheless, it is a critical matter for our community, and our staff is continuously monitoring, evaluating and planning on our behalf.
• What should be the selectboard’s role in supporting Stowe’s tourist business sector?
While the primary work of the municipal government is to provide and maintain the essential infrastructure of the town: roads, bridges, water, sewer, fire and rescue and police, we also raise money through property taxes and the local option tax to invest in the multiple assets that represent some of the flagship attractions and activities that are widely promoted to our visitors to Stowe, including but not limited to the Stowe Recreation Path, Cady Hill Forest Trail Network, Stowe Arena, and properties such as Adams Camp Land secured in partnership with Stowe Land Trust. We fund the welcome banners, flowers and flags on Main Street and the community invests in capital projects such as burying the power lines and repaving Main Street sidewalks, as well as extending the sidewalks to the Mountain Road village that have undoubtably made Stowe more attractive and visitor friendly. Annually, the municipality commits funds to Stowe Vibrancy, Stowe Area Association, Stowe Performing Arts, Stowe Theatre Guild, the ski museum, maintains historic properties such as the Bloody Brook School House, and continues to invest in annual events like the 4th of July Fireworks and Halloween parade that are enjoyed by residents and visitors alike. We own, and maintain, a multitude of assets and partner with and invest in local organizations to ensure Stowe is a highly desirable vacation destination. Our zoning bylaws permit both hotel and short-term rental lodging for visitors. We continue to offer free parking and public bathrooms paid for by property tax dollars. More recently, our sewer and water systems began to support the developing microbrewery industry in Stowe. Collectively, we fill the tourism plate with a plethora of offerings. The town is booming, and we just need to ensure the “build it and they will come” model of development does not become an unsustainable burden on our community. How much more do we dare to do? How much more do we ask of our property taxpayers for tourism?
