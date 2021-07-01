Michael Snyder has spent his entire life walking in the woods and reading about forests and has contributed enough prose of his own to fill a book that answers scores of questions about that familiar, yet oft-mysterious, world beyond the treeline.
Snyder, the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, is the author of “Woods Whys,” a collection of 63 short, easily digestible and eminently readable essays, each of which tackle a particular topic relating to the hard and soft facts of our hardwood and softwood places.
Just a small sampling of the questions he answers: Can your woods be too tidy? Does a hilly acre contain more land than a flat one? Are ski glades bad for the woods? Why are paper birches so white? How do I choose which trees to cut? What is forest fragmentation and why is it a problem? Why are fir and spruce trees so conical?
Before starting with the state in 2011, Snyder spent 14 years as the Chittenden County forester, helping property owners and municipalities become better stewards of their land. In a recent interview, he shared an anecdote that kind of illustrates the power of the forest — the time he made that really nice woman cry.
He was walking her through her woods and they came upon a slight rise, and he asked her what was over it. She said she didn’t know because the trail they were walking on didn’t go that way. He suggested they go off-trail and check it out, and found a magical little bowl containing a mini old-growth stand.
“It was gorgeous, just beautiful, and different then all the rest of her land. And I’m carrying on and I’m all excited, like, ‘Oh, look at this thing over here,’ and I look back and she’s sobbing,” he said. He realized they were tears of joy. “She says, ‘You’re just so into it and I just realized this is my land and I’ve never even been here. I didn’t even know how wonderful it was.’”
Nose in a book, feet in the woods
There was a point in the late 1980s and early ‘90s when Snyder, 58, thought he was destined for academia. He’d grown up in New Hampshire’s Lake Sunapee region and tramped in those woods as a child before attending the University of Vermont, “where the magic really happened” and he earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in forestry.
That’s where he learned he could take a lifelong love of writing and turn that into being able to convey some of the heady lessons he was learning, such as the then-hot topic of acid rain, and make it accessible and readable.
“Some people like to make furniture. I like to make sentences,” he said. “There is a craft to it.”
Snyder points to a “couple of giants” in the writing world as inspiration — such as Loren Eiseley, whom Publishers Weekly referred to as “the modern Thoreau,” and, from the current era, Michael Pollan, whose “Omnivore’s Dilemma” is equal parts science and first-person food gathering expedition.
He cites Outside magazine contributor and book writer David Quammen as someone who has a knack of “turning this dorky, geeky science stuff into something cool.”
But perhaps none stand taller than Aldo Leopold, the Iowan author of best-selling “A Sand County Almanac,” and a person on any shortlist of the most influential conservationists in history.
“He was a brilliant forester, wildlife biologist, ecologist, but he was also a great thinker and writer,” he said.
“Woods Whys” features an introduction by Snyder’s editor at Northern Woodlands, Stephen Long, whom Snyder says made him a better writer through his “exceptionally sharp, insightful and tough — but fair — editing.”
He also had some local folks who played a kind of unofficial editorial role.
He notes when he first moved to Stowe 30 years ago, he met the late Frank Kellogg, “a real Renaissance man,” and a regular reader of Northern Woodlands, who would regularly drill Snyder on his essays at town meeting or elsewhere.
Add to that people like farmer Merton Pike and Harry Burnham, both also gone now, and Snyder had himself some locals with plenty of backwoods knowhow to challenge him. He knew he would be called out at some town function if he got something wrong.
“I just couldn’t imagine printing something that wouldn’t pass muster with them,” he said. “They were like this extra editorial board of Stowe elders in my life.”
Woods in song and story
You can’t learn everything in school, or by reading academic papers in your spare time.
“Oh my god, what I’ve learned from loggers,” he said. “As the forester in charge I was supposed to be kind of directing them but, come on, it’s a joint effort.”
Some of the things passed down are folklore, myths and old loggers’ tales, and not everything learned from the previous generation is the right way to do things. Look at old photos of Vermont hillsides from the early 1900s and they resemble porcupine pincushion landscapes from clear cutting for logging operations.
Snyder said there is a misconception among conservationists that cutting trees is bad, but said there’s a huge gap between converting entire swaths of forest into developed land — leading to the conservationist’s 21st century nightmare scenario of forest fragmentation — and responsibly managing a stand to foster good growth and eliminate invasive species.
Some of the things are just innate to people who spend time in the woods.
“There is a sensitivity and awareness that folks who are of the land have that’s undeniable,” he said. “That kind of stuff is taught in forestry school, but it’s just more fun to learn it from some old timer.”
The next generation
Snyder once did a stint in Sweden and was interested to discover that logging is a highly respected profession in that country, whereas in other parts of the world they are perceived as “just raping and pillaging the woods.” Case in point, the clearcutting of immense swaths of Amazon rain forest with little effort to replace as they cut.
He’s concerned that high schoolers aren’t being told that there’s important work to be done in the woods, as loggers, firewood processors, maple sugarmakers, forest fire mitigators, electric lineworkers, tree farmers.
The Vermont high school technical and career campuses — like Green Mountain Tech in Hyde Park or Newport Area Career and Technical Center — have made great strides in offering quality technical education in the past decade or two. But, they are having trouble attracting teens.
“They have incredible teachers with great facilities, and no students,” he worries. “There’s a lot of pressure and there’s a stigma, that you’ve got to go college bound. That’s where all the attention is, and it’s just not so, not for all kids.”
He said the state has done great work in fostering a local food movement, and making farming a desirable job, even as traditional big dairy farms continue to disappear.
He thinks the same efforts should be extended from the farm to the forest.
“We need to have that same thinking extend to the people who can tend to the woods, put firewood in our piles and help us build our homes. And I won’t remind you what you do every morning in the bathroom,” he said.
He even has a book to recommend to young readers, and said he has been told by high school teachers that they’ve included “Woods Whys” in their curricula.
“I suffered through those horrible textbooks and dense scientific papers,” he said. “Let’s make it friendly and maybe even fun. And that’s been the most gratifying response to the book.”
