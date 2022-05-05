Scott Weathers, a Stowe resident who announced this week he is running for the Vermont House of Representatives, has had a couple of real-life reminders of why he supports the issues he does.
There was the difficulty in finding a place to live after his landlord decided to turn his apartment into an Airbnb. There’s the Mountain Road traffic that has made simply leaving his driveway difficult.
More than all that, there’s his reason why he supports paid family leave, an issue that has had legislative support in the past but not enough to override Gov. Phil Scott’s veto of such a bill last year — the override attempt failed by a single vote.
Weather’s father, John, died three months ago, of complications from Parkinson's Disease. About a year ago, during the pandemic, before people in his age group were eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination, his then-employer asked him to come into work, even though it was work he could do remotely, while caring for his dad.
“So, I chose to spend that time with him. That’s a choice that no Vermonter should have to make,” he said. “When I look at that experience, it’s taught me that paid family leave is something that Vermont has to pass. It’s a shame that, even in the midst of a global pandemic, we still do not have paid family leave in Vermont.”
Weathers report
Weathers, 28, grew up in Durham, N.C., about 20 miles away from where his partner, Mikaela Saccoccio, grew up in Raleigh — although the two didn’t meet until they were both living in Boston, where Weathers went to graduate school at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
They had been doing the long-distance relationship thing for a couple of years — “which was awful” — and started looking around for places to move. They’d visited Vermont a half year before anyone outside of the scientific community had even heard of coronavirus and fell in love with the place, eventually moving here during the early days of the pandemic.
Weathers now owns a nonprofit consulting firm, Brave Mountain Consulting, focusing on food, climate and public health issues.
His mother, Janie Benson, is a public health advocate working on family planning issues — “She’s very brave, doing that work in North Carolina,” he said — and his father was a small business owner, which he said “really helped instill some of the values” he has today.
For someone who’s lived in Stowe fewer than two years, Weather has gotten involved in a whole lot of town and regional boards — he’s a member of Stowe Rotary, the Vermont Sierra Club, the Morrisville Food Co-op, Meals on Wheels, the Stowe Energy Committee, and Lamoille FiberNet, the county’s communications union district.
He was chair of the Lamoille County Democratic Committee but stepped aside this week to pursue his House bid.
Top issues
Some of Weathers’ priorities have been underlined by personal experience in the past year, none more acute than his father dying.
For instance, he now knows firsthand how difficult it is to find a home in Vermont, and how quickly available houses get bought up.
“I called the realtor at 9 p.m. on a Saturday, we were touring it on Sunday, put an offer in on Monday and then it was gone,” he said.
That’s after the couple had to find a second apartment in town after the landlord who owned their first place decided to, at the end of their lease, convert their South Main Street apartment to an Airbnb rental.
“We’ve really seen the challenges that folks in Stowe are experiencing in terms of housing affordability,” he said, adding where he lives, near Notchbrook Road, he’s had a front row view of the traffic jams that have formed on weekends this past ski season, a problem he is also keen on seeing addressed.
He’s bullish on climate change and a higher minimum wage.
He said, as a Stowe resident, he knows how reliant the winter recreation economy is on reliably snowy winters, something this past one was not. But he also favors legislation that would expand weatherization initiatives to reduce energy cost and cut carbon emissions.
He said he hasn’t yet decided on a dollar amount for an increased minimum wage but said the fight for $15/hour that has been going on for years is “a good start.” He said most employers in Stowe already pay that — and Vail Resorts announced last month it will pay every employee, even migrant workers, $20 an hour, minimum, next season.
“So, you can’t make the argument that it’s going to hurt business anymore,” he said.
Across the aisle
Weathers said he’s only been a Stowe resident a couple of years, but he’s listened to a lot of other ones.
“When I talk to Stoweites, the issues that bubble to the surface are climate change, paid family leave and minimum wage. Housing affordability and traffic management are also really huge issues,” he said.
Weathers refers to incumbent Rep. Heidi Scheuermann as his opponent, although Scheuermann declined to say this week whether she is going to run again — she, like many Vermont politicians, have consistently said they’ll announce their decisions when the legislative session ends, which could be any day now.
In a text message this week, Scheuermann said she has “simply been swamped” with the end-of-session business.
“As I ‘hurry up and wait’ these final days of the session, I’m planning to talk to others this coming week,” she texted.
She also did not comment on Weathers’ candidacy when asked about it, but the two have had at least one terse exchange in the Stowe Reporter’s opinion section.
Weathers wrote a letter in January criticizing Scheuermann for her take on the proposed legislative reapportionment maps and a Facebook post she shared comparing pandemic protections to adults wearing diapers.
Scheuermann responded the next week by playing the local card, saying she was a lifelong resident and business owner and calling Weathers a “partisan political operative” who has only been here two years.
Weathers said this week he plans on keeping his campaign issues-based, and noted he serves alongside Scheuermann on Stowe Rotary.
“I really respect the contributions she’s made to our community,” he said. “That being said, I think it’s time for a fresh voice to represent our community.”
Scheuermann was first elected in 2006, and the local and county Democratic party machine has, for most of the past 16 years, let her run over and over without a challenge. Marina Meerburg was the first person to offer an alternative, in 2018, and she had to run as a write-in candidate in the primary to do so.
The party got more organized in 2020, but still lost. Weathers is hitting the ground running, announcing his candidacy more than three weeks before the May 26 deadline to do so. Perhaps fittingly, his campaign kicks off this weekend with a fundraiser at Meerburg’s home — where Democrats four years ago organized for the first time in over a decade to seriously try and take the Stowe seat.
“If I’m elected, then I'll be able to bring the lived experience that people want in a legislator,” Weathers said. “To know what it’s like to experience the challenges firsthand that working Vermonters are experiencing, but also the experience, the relationships and the understanding of policy issues in the capitol.”
For more information on Weathers’ campaign, scottweathers.com.
Updated May 5 to correct Weathers' age.
