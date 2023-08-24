Scott Weathers, who last fall ran as a Democrat for Stowe’s seat in the House of Representatives, left town just months later with a sizable surplus of campaign funds.
Weathers, who moved to Stowe as part of a wave of new residents that came to the ski town as the COVID-19 pandemic got underway in 2020, ran a policy-minded campaign focused on achieving a Democratic supermajority in the Vermont Statehouse to ensure the passage of key legislation related to climate change and paid family leave.
While Weathers lost to Jed Lipsky, I-Stowe, by a margin of 1,386-881, the Democrats got the seats needed to override Gov. Phil Scott’s vetoes and saw many of their legislative priorities enacted, including initiatives around fossil fuel regulation and child care, with plans to revisit paid family leave.
A political policy professional educated at American and Harvard universities, Weathers left Vermont in February for Washington, D.C., to work as a congressional aide in the House of Representatives, first as a legislative fellow for a politician Weathers declined to name and, since June, as a legislative assistant for Rep. Julia Brownley, D-Calif., who represents the Simi Valley region just north of Los Angeles in California’s 26th District.
As the campaign in Stowe neared the finish line, the tone of the campaign between Weathers and Lipsky, among supporters if not necessarily between the two candidates, turned contentious at times.
At a debate hosted by the Stowe Reporter last October, Lipsky asked Weathers what “switchel” was, a playful jab to demonstrate his Vermont roots in comparison to his opponent. Weathers, in turn, criticized Lipsky for remarks questioning his bona fides as a relative newcomer to Vermont and accused Lipsky of “nativism.”
Weathers said the toll of the campaign, along with other challenges, contributed to his departure from Stowe.
“For the vast majority of the campaign, I’m proud that both sides were able to stay focused on the issues. That said, I was disappointed to see a small fraction of vocal residents cross the normal lines of acceptable discourse,” Weathers said. “This included insinuations and statements — both in private and in public — about my personal life, beliefs, and in one instance, a physical threat to my safety. This type of discourse, combined with few credible long-term career opportunities and an exorbitant housing market, are the key reasons that I decided to leave Stowe.”
While Lipsky reaffirmed that he wished the best for Weathers — Weathers, too, wished Lipsky “the best of luck” in Montpelier — Stowe’s independent representative did acknowledge that the optics of his former opponent’s swift exodus from Vermont after the election seemed to confirm some of the criticism levied against him.
“It was very obvious to many folks in Stowe of all parties, whatever the rhetoric or the storyline was, there were big gaps,” Lipsky said. “I ran because of my involvement in the community and in Vermont, for most of my life, and our community and the state meant a great deal to me, and still does. I felt that using a (representative) seat to advance a political career was not what Vermont needed at this time.”
While many Democrats crossed party lines to vote for Lipsky, some Democrats still lament Weathers’ departure, including Kate Emmons, who wrote a letter to the editor published in the Stowe Reporter with her husband during the campaign in support of him.
“I think it’s sad and unfortunate that Scott had to experience not feeling welcomed here in town. I’m glad that he was able to pursue another opportunity elsewhere that worked for him,” she said. “I think overall, the fact that Scott may have not lived in Stowe for as long as some others, is irrelevant, as many of us have not always lived here and still identify as being part of the community.”
Money matters
Both Lipsky and Weathers raised thousands in support of their campaigns as they sought to replace Republican Rep. Heidi Scheuermann, who declined to run in 2022 following 16 years in the Legislature.
Weathers raised $50,000, mostly from large donors employed in California’s technology industry, New York’s financial sector and in Washington politics.
Weathers ended the campaign with nearly a $35,000 surplus and failed to meet a July 2023 campaign finance filing deadline and indicated it would be carried over to a new campaign.
Under Vermont campaign finance regulations, surplus funds from political campaigns must be donated to another candidate, political action committee, or PAC, or a political party within contribution limits. The money could also be donated to a charity, the Secretary of State Services Fund or carried over to the next election cycle for a new campaign.
The Vermont Secretary of State’s office has no authority to require candidates to meet the campaign finance filing deadlines, but members of the public can report errant candidates to the attorney general’s office, which can then choose to reach out to or impose a penalty on the candidate.
Weathers wouldn’t say how he planned to disburse his excess funds but said he was unaware of the recent filing deadline and that his failure to file a new campaign finance report was simply an oversight.
Lipsky raised just over $34,000 but spent most of it, with a $ 4,500 surplus that he indicated in his final filing of the 2022 election would be carried over to a new campaign.
Though the Secretary of State’s office did not have a record of Lipsky’s July 2023 filing in its online database by press deadline, his treasurer, Debra Longe, told him that she had filed a recent campaign finance report.
Problematic donor
One donor who contributed the maximum individual amount allowed, or $1,050, to Weathers’s campaign was Sean McElwee, who was primarily known before the 2022 election for his role at Data for Progress, a liberal polling organization.
Following the election, McElwee was ousted from his leadership role at the company following revelations that he allegedly bet on elections where the company participated as a pollster and pressuring an employee to act as a straw donor for Democratic causes, according to New York Magazine.
Reporting also alleged that McElwee had a strong connection to and may have disbursed money in the form of political donations for Sam Bankman-Fried, the former Bitcoin company executive currently being prosecuted by the Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly defrauding investors of $1.8 billion.
Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vermont, who endorsed Weathers during the election and appeared with him at a round table in Stowe, was also the recipient of over $1 million to her campaign for Congress last year from an executive at Bankman-Fried’s FTX company.
Balint has committed to cooperating with prosecutors in their efforts to recover the millions allegedly spread across a variety of political campaigns by Bankman-Fried in the lead up to the 2022 election.
“An aspect of this race which received significant attention was the source of campaign funding for both sides. After the election, a donor to my campaign became known as a political advisor to a major company now facing fraud charges,” Weathers said. “It should go without saying that I had no awareness of any of this behavior and plan to donate his contribution to a local charity shortly.”
