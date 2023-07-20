Meteorologist Roger Hill was unsurprised when the sky darkened, and lightning forked over Worcester Mountain.

“This was well predicted,” Hill said last week, after two straight days of rain led to historic flooding throughout the region. “The oddity that is the problem we’re still in is the (weather) pattern. We have this area of low pressure that’s south of Hudson Bay and it’s continuing to sort of swirl in weather systems just about every other day now.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.