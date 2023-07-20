Meteorologist Roger Hill was unsurprised when the sky darkened, and lightning forked over Worcester Mountain.
Hill, a veteran weather forecaster with nearly 50 years of experience and previous work at the National Weather Service, attributed last week’s heavy rainfall to tropical and subtropical moisture, despite not being tied to a tropical storm or hurricane.
The storm system, which hit New England Sunday afternoon and lasted well into Tuesday morning, caused severe flooding, forcing many residents to evacuate their homes and businesses. The rainfall, which ranged from 7 inches in Morrisville and Elmore to roughly 5 inches in Stowe, Johnson and Cambridge, caused the Winooski and Lamoille rivers to exceed levels they reached during Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.
However, the storm’s effects extend beyond flooded homes and rising water levels.
Morrisville Water and Light issued a “do not drink” order for all customers on the municipal water supply Tuesday night and over 30 individuals sought sanctuary at a designated emergency shelter at Vermont State University’s Johnson campus as of Tuesday.
“Here in Vermont, we have to worry more about flooding because we all live next to rivers and streams. Unfortunately, we have to adapt and maybe move a little way out of the floodplains,” Hill said.
Hill emphasized that while climate change cannot shoulder the entire blame for the floods, there is a clear connection between the country’s rising temperatures and the occurrence of severe weather.
“This is very much part of a fingerprint of global overheating,” Hill said. “We’re overheating and a lot of that energy goes into the oceans, about 96 percent of it, and then warms up the oceans. So, if you get a flow that comes a little bit off the oceans, well you’re getting much more warmer temperatures and much more juiced up atmosphere.”
Stowe photographer and weather hobbyist Scott Braaten agreed, stating that the flooding would have happened regardless of the temperature due to the increased likelihood of rainfall with warmer temperatures.
“If the temperatures tick upward, science would argue for more moisture and precipitation. With that said, it’s hard to attribute singular events to climate change. A hundred years ago, this atmospheric set-up would still have delivered significant amounts of rainfall to Vermont. Maybe seven and a half would have fallen instead of eight,” Braaten said.
However, he said the intermittent rainfall observed since the start of summer is an important factor to consider when attempting to determine the origin of the disaster.
“Water tables were high, soils were moist and river flows were above climatological norms to begin with,” Braaten said. “Vermont’s topography doesn’t make it easier, either, as the mountains and hills act as force multipliers by channeling all the water into narrow valleys where towns and infrastructure are located.”
There has been one confirmed death directly associated with the flooding that occurred last week. Stephen Davoll, 63, of Barre City, died after drowning in his home Wednesday, according to Vermont Emergency Management.
Data released by First Street Foundation, a nonprofit rooted in measuring and communicating risks associated with climate change, reveals that many areas impacted by the storm are at a higher risk of experiencing frequent severe weather events.
Despite the destruction, Braaten hopes that last week’s storm will encourage change within the state’s infrastructure.
“Many times, infrastructure is built on this premise of what is a 1-in-100 year or 1-in-500-year flood or weather events, but if that modeling is wrong and we start getting supposedly 1-in-100-year water levels once a decade, it might be time to recalibrate,” Braaten said.
Hill said that, although legislative action is crucial for addressing climate change, last week’s flood was just the beginning of more frequent and severe weather events due to the current climate instability.
“Weather is the neon billboard in the sky that says do something,” Hill said. “The intensities are gonna increase and the frequency of these storms will increase.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.