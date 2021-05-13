To mark the 10th anniversary Tropical Storm Irene and the devastation it brought to Waterbury village, a group of residents has launched a drive to raise money to install a two-story public art piece of a phoenix, the mythical bird that repeatedly rose from its own ashes.
Waterbury Arts wants to put the 22-foot by 21-foot piece, “Phoenix Rising,” designed by former Waterbury resident Jessi Zawicki, on the side of a Stowe Street building in the heart of the village.
Zawicki’s whimsical and colorful portrayal of the imaginary bird was the winner of a public design competition in 2019.
The group hopes to unveil the new piece Aug. 28 as part of a weekend commemoration of the 2011 flood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.