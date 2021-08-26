Waterbury celebrates and commemorates a decade of resilience and transformation Aug. 26-28, 10 years after Tropical Storm Irene.
The fun begins Thursday at the Waterbury Farmers Market and Concert in the Park with the well-known WDEV Radio Rangers.
On Friday, Aug. 27, lower Stowe Street will be closed to traffic from 4-7:30 p.m., starting with music from the Barn Band. Guest speakers are scheduled at 5 p.m.
Join the town and members of the Vermont Agency of Transportation for a ribbon cutting to celebrate the official opening of the street at the corner of Stowe and Main streets at 5:30 p.m.
Following the ribbon cutting, Waterbury Arts unveils a new work of public art outside Axel’s Gallery and Frame Shop — Phoenix rising from the muddy ashes of Waterbury, representing how Waterbury has recovered from Irene.
The Barn Band will continue to play while those celebrating can stroll downtown and visit the After Irene Floodgates Art Project Revisited exhibit and enjoy the new streetscape.
On Saturday, take one of several historic walking tours, and learn more about the architecture around Rusty Parker Memorial Park and Stowe Street. In addition, there will be two tours at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. of state office complex led by David Schutz, the curator of the Vermont Statehouse.
These tours will show the transformation and floodproofing of the complex after Irene. The tours begin at the steps of the main entrance at the backside of the complex and will be outside except for the main lobby of the new building with local artist, Sarah-Lee Tarrat’s two-story mural.
The morning will also include the premiere of “The 2011 Flood: Commemorating the 10th Anniversary of Tropical Storm Irene,” a film on the impact of the storm in Waterbury, sponsored by the Waterbury Historical Society and screened at the Steele Community Room, 28 North Main St., 10 a.m.
Following the initial premiere, the film and two additional presentations — a slideshow of the three-year Main Street Reconstruction project and “The Spirit of Vermont,” a music video by Jeb Wallace-Brodeur on the immediate impacts after Tropical Storm Irene set to The Barn Band’s original song — will be shown on a loop between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Guided tours of the history center will also be available at the same time.
More at waterburyworks.com/celebrate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.