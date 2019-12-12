A state law intended to improve water quality will cost the Stowe town government at least $300,000 a year for the next 16 years.
That’s $4.8 million.
On Monday night, the Stowe Select Board and town staff discussed the significant upgrades needed on many town roads to comply with state mandates to curb stormwater runoff.
“I’ve been in municipal government for 30 years, and I’ve never seen the state come down with something of this scale, which amounts to an unfunded mandate,” said Charles Safford, Stowe’s town manager. “Are we using a shotgun approach, or are we hitting the target?”
The upgrade requirements are one result of Act 64 of 2015, the Vermont Clean Water Act, which itself was in response to an order from the federal government to improve the water quality of Lake Champlain by limiting the amount of phosphorus entering the state’s waterways.
According to a $40,000 study from Milone & MacBroom, an engineering firm hired by the town to survey the town’s roads, 20 percent of the phosphorus entering the lake comes from runoff from developed lands — including paved roads and unpaved roads.
The engineers surveyed the town’s 95 miles of roads and found 49.6 miles of road was as “hydraulically connected” — meaning runoff from the road will enter a waterway or wetland.
All told, 40.8 miles of Stowe’s roads either partially meet or do not meet the standards required by Act 64; of that amount, nearly 10 miles are identified as “very high priority,” which, under the law, must be improved no later than the year 2025. The town has until 2036 to complete all improvements.
Very high-priority roads include, but are not limited to, sections of the following roads — Brownsville, Gilcrist, Houston, Lower Sanborn, Luce Hill, Moss Glen Falls, Sterling Valley, Taber Hill and Trapp Hill. A complete list is available online through the Agency of Natural Resources at bit.ly/stoweroads.
“The town will only be able to do so much with our internal crew and we’ll have to contract out for the remaining work,” Safford said.
A delay?
Several people suggested the state might push out the deadlines to allow towns to complete the required work while spreading out the cost.
But state Sen. Richard Westman, R-Lamoille, said the 2036 deadline was struck with the federal government and is unlikely to change.
“If we didn’t do this, the federal government would have come in and taken over,” Westman said.
State Rep. Heidi Scheuermann, R-Stowe, said some delay in the implementation timetable might be needed.
“I can’t imagine … there are very few communities that are at our level, with our professional staff,” Scheuermann said. “I would find it really surprising that this timeline will be able to be complied with by other towns.”
“By the time you go to towns like Eden, they don’t have the resources to do work like this,” Westman said.
Board member Morgan Nichols asked if the town will face financial penalties if it acts in good faith but is unable to meet the timetable. Harry Shepard, Stowe’s director of public works, said the financial penalties have not yet been defined.
Board member Lisa Hagerty asked if it’s possible to figure out the total cost to all towns and use that figure as a way to persuade lawmakers to delay implementation.
“If we’re ahead of the curve in terms of analysis, can that be extrapolated out to find the cost on a statewide basis to show this can’t be done?” Hagerty asked.
Board Chair Willie Noyes noted the long timetable and what that would mean in the future.
“How long do these segments last?” Noyes asked, referring to the road repairs. “By the time we’re done, we’re going to have to go back to the first segments.”
Shepard said the town will have “ongoing” responsibility to meet the Act 64 requirements.
Schools get break on ice time
In other business, the select board voted to offer ice time at a reduced rate to the Lamoille South School District.
On Nov. 13, the board voted unanimously to withdraw from a memorandum of understanding with the former Stowe School District, now part of the newly merged Lamoille South district that also includes Elmore and Morristown.
The move left the school district on the hook for $47,529, including:
• $35,359 for ice time at Stowe Arena for the district’s boys and girls hockey teams.
• $3,670 for the district’s Friday ice-skating program at the arena, which is used solely by children from Stowe.
Norm Williams, a former select board member who’s newly appointed to the Lamoille South board, asked the select board to give the district a discount for using Stowe Arena.
The prime-time rate to rent the ice is $205 an hour; Williams asked for the same discounted rates paid by the Stowe Youth Hockey program.
Williams also asked for free access for the Friday Program, noting that, without it, the school district might discontinue the program.
Emily Rosenbaum, whose child participates in the program, said it “serves a wider socioeconomic swath than any other program in town.”
In the end, the board voted to charge the district $185 for prime-time use and $130 an hour for nonprime-time. The 5:30 a.m. practice time for the boys’ hockey team will be free, as will the time for the Friday program. The reduced rates will be for the 2020-21 school year. The move will reduce the district’s cost to $28,078, a reduction of $19,451.
False fire alarm fee to go up
After a public hearing at which no members of the public spoke, the board voted unanimously to raise the fines for false fire alarms.
Like before, the first false alarm within any six-month period is free, but fines for subsequent offenses can range from $200 to $800, with enforcement by the Vermont Judicial Bureau.
The fine would be levied on the property owner; rental tenants would not be fined.
Much like a speeding ticket, the fine can be contested in court, or the ticket recipient can waive that right and pay a waiver fee, which costs less than the fine. Under the town ordinance, waiver fees would range from $100 to $700.