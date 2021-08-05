A portion of the retaining wall at the Stowe transfer station that has continuously cracked and leaned outward for more than half a decade will be getting some attention soon, according to waste management officials.
The long concrete and rebar wall shores up the upper level of the terraced transfer station on Dump Road, the busiest location in the Lamoille Regional Solid Waste Management District’s inventory.
Several years ago, transfer station employees noticed the wall was cracking in an area where the wall turns a corner, halfway between the area where customers drop their household trash and where they dump their scrap metal, in the upper area.
A 2014 evaluation by structural engineers noted that failure of the wall wasn’t a question of if, but when.
But district manager Susan Alexander said, while there are fixes scheduled any day now, the district has the situation under control.
“We don’t have any reason to think anything catastrophic will happen. It’s just been a long time of it leaning, and leaning more,” Alexander said this week.
She emphasized the area is safe, and operations have not been overly hampered. A large swath of ground on the upper level near the crack has been roped off, and people can’t just drive up and drop their scrap over the edge of the wall into a bin like they used to. Instead, they leave it on the ground for transfer station employees to handle. Signs have been placed on the lower level warning people to stay away.
According to minutes from the district board of director’s May meeting, Alexander said a maintenance worker pointed out to her that some bolts that had been used to attach metal bands as a sort of industrial suture had popped out. She said that was alarming enough to hasten some near-term solution while plotting out a longer-term course.
Since the transfer station property is owned by the town of Stowe, any major renovations would have to be run by its public works department. Willie Noyes, Stowe’s representative to the solid waste district — and a Stowe Selectboard member — said at the May meeting that the town would not want to get too involved.
The 2014 engineer’s assessment suggested it would cost $250,000-$300,000 to fix the wall. For now, cheaper options will be undertaken, Alexander said.
Soon, most likely on a Tuesday when the transfer station is closed, the district will hire an excavator to remove some of the dirt on the uphill side that is compacted and pressed up against the wall to lessen the pressure.
“People will start seeing that very soon,” Alexander said. “For the most part, we’re just trying to reduce any above-the-wall burden, to keep it from leaning much more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.