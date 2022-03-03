A lawyer representing the woman who accused Stowe’s former fire chief of sexual assault is not happy the town settled with him two months after firing him, allowing him to resign instead, with a $100,000 payout.
Stowe town manager Charles Safford terminated fire chief Kyle Walker in December, and although Walker asked for a hearing to appeal the firing, he and the town ultimately agreed to the settlement last week.
The Stowe Reporter learned of the settlement just before press deadline last Wednesday. This week, attorney Christina Nolan, representing Rachel Fisher, the woman who accused Walker of the sexual abuse, said it was “exceptionally hard to watch” Walker walk away with a settlement worth “six figures.”
“Rachel suffered for years and years and made the difficult decision to come forward, and didn’t get anything,” Nolan said.
In January 2021, Fisher accused Walker of sexually assaulting and stalking her over a period of years, and Vermont State Police investigated the case, but prosecutors declined to formally charge Walker. Fisher came forward publicly last May, and the town came under siege for months by supporters calling for Walker’s termination or resignation.
Nolan last September sent town officials a strongly worded letter urging them to remove Walker as fire chief, noting Safford had already fired him for having sex while on duty as a police officer.
Nolan likened the idea to a scenario in which a schoolteacher who also drove the school bus is fired for sexually assaulting a student but still is allowed to drive the bus.
Fisher declined to comment on the record, instead deferring to her attorney.
The settlement agreement as written allows both the town and Walker to remain blameless and deny “any wrongful acts against any opposing party or any other person.”
Although Nolan isn’t happy the town settled and Fisher must sit and watch the town pay Walker, she is happy there is finality for Fisher.
“I tip my hat to the fact that this is closing the box on him being in a position of public trust within the community,” she said. “We have a lot more work to do, but it’s a major step and I think this only has room to grow.”
Nolan said her client has become an inspiration for survivors and victims of sexual abuse to come forward, whether to authorities or to advocacy organizations like the Clarina Howard Nichols Center — Fisher did both.
“I think she’s taught a lot of people about the nature of assault and predatory behaviors, and you can’t put a price on that,” Nolan said. “
Nolan is a Republican candidate for the Senate seat being vacated by U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.