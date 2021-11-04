Rabbi David Fainsilber and Rev. Father Rick Swanson of St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church, launches the Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition’s Walk for Healing at the Jewish Community of Great Stowe Oct. 24 by singing and playing Moses’ healing prayer, “El Na Refa Na La.” This short prayer is chanted to strengthen and heal.
Rev. Dan Haugh, pastor of Stowe Community Church, introduces the post-walk community singing, punctuated with healing words of inspiration. Music was provided by singer-songwriter Chris Vigneau.
