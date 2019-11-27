In addition to words of memory from the local slopes and shops, Vermont’s top elected officials shared their thoughts on the death of Burton Snowboards founder Jake Burton Carpenter.
• U.S. Sen., and presidential candidate, Bernie Sanders: “With the loss of Jake Burton, the state of Vermont has lost one its greatest entrepreneurs, the individual who created the entire international snowboard industry. Jake's initiatives have created many hundreds of jobs in Vermont, have brought tens of thousands of snowboarders to our mountains and brought joy and excitement to millions throughout the world. Jane and I and our children, some of whom worked for Burton Snowboards, extend our condolences to Donna and the entire family.”
• U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy: “Hanging in my office is one of the early, wooden ‘Burton Board’” that are now so iconic to the sport. Marcelle and I will keep it there as a reminder of Jake’s generosity to his employees and his community, which was exemplified by the annual, open celebration he and Donna threw at their own home. It will stand as a reminder of his fierce dedication to address the emerging crisis of climate change and not only what it meant to the future of sport he held so dear, but to his children’s futures. And it will stand as the reminder of his friendship and his enduring love for our state.
“Jake valued community, and I know that legacy will carry on in all those who called him a friend, a mentor, a husband and a father.”
• Gov. Phil Scott: “It takes millions of years to move mountains, but Jake Burton Carpenter was able to do it in a single lifetime. From snowboarders being chased from the slopes to Olympic gold medals being placed around their necks, Jake led the way and changed winter as we know it. We are forever grateful for his contributions to Vermont and snow sports around the world.”