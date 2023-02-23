What time is it? In recent years, the answer to that question could depend on what side of the Stowe Community Church you’re standing.

The four clock faces at the base of the frequently photographed steeple don’t always show the same time, and after numerous repairs to the electronics operating the clock, the town is proposing it might be better to go back to 19th century technology.

Chris Jolly

Chris Jolly, Stowe’s assistant public works director, shows off the inner workings of the town clock located below the belfry of the Stowe Community Church. Voters will decide at town meeting whether to spring for repairs to the clock.

