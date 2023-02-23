What time is it? In recent years, the answer to that question could depend on what side of the Stowe Community Church you’re standing.
The four clock faces at the base of the frequently photographed steeple don’t always show the same time, and after numerous repairs to the electronics operating the clock, the town is proposing it might be better to go back to 19th century technology.
Voters on Town Meeting Day will be asked to approve of spending $95,000 to fix the old mechanical clock that has been sitting unused since the 1970s, instead of allocating approximately the same amount of money to upgrade the electronic clock that replaced it. The sum is part of the town’s proposed capital improvement budget, which is funded by proceeds from Stowe’s local option tax.
For town officials, there’s a compelling reason to spend the money: quite simply, it’s about time.
“It’s a beautiful piece of history and artwork, and the thought is, if we’re going to spend the money, let’s go with history and put this system back in working order, rather than trying to rely on (electronic) chips in a non-climate-controlled environment,” town manager Charles Safford said during a December budget discussion.
In the belfry
In the early 1970s, the town replaced the mechanical clock that had been housed at the base of the church since the turn of the century with an electronic model, but decades of exposure in a drafty belfry have led to frequent failures. In 2018, the last time one of the faces was fixed, the town discovered it truly might be the last time.
Chris Jolly, the town’s assistant public works director, said a couple of years ago the town’s contracted horologist — a fancy name for a watch or clockmaker — Steve Cowdell learned that there were only a few replacement motors left in the entire country.
“Steve scooped them up, knowing they were unique to our situation here, and now, there’s only one left in his inventory. So, the writing’s on the wall,” Jolly said. “It’s like everything. Technology changes.”
Except when it doesn’t. Thus, the proposal to just go back to the old model.
In a tiny room just below the belfry called the clock box still sits the heart of the old clock, a contraption known as a Graham escapement.
With a four-legged stance that resembles an old sewing machine base, the escapement is a puzzle of interlocking gears and a vertical “escape wheel,” with 360 degrees of teeth. Hanging from the escapement is a pendulum that activates the wheel, rotates it one tooth at a time, swing by swing, which in turn used to move the clock hands.
The Graham was popular in precision timepieces, but it’s less frequently seen in large clock towers. That the Stowe Community Church has one means the clock tower designers had accuracy in mind, Cowdell said.
Before the clock went electric, the church had a clock-setting committee whose job was to have someone simply climb up into the clock box and wind the mechanism, usually about once a week.
“You know the phrase ‘wound tighter than an eight-day clock?’ That means the clock is wound all the way and the springs are totally loaded,” Jolly said. “The idea is you get in the habit of winding it every seven days, but they make them eight-day clocks, just in case.”
Jolly said there are modern automatic winders that could be incorporated into the clock escapement, which would eliminate the need for someone from the church or from public works to come up and wind the thing, but he said some communities embrace the winding duties. Gloucester, Mass., for instance, has a two-year waiting list for people eager to take a turn in winding its clock.
The tight turns, steep stairs, low beams and other hazards on the way up to the Stowe Community Church’s clock room would make that type of tradition unlikely, if the person winding the clock has to actually be in the tiny space with the timepiece.
“It might not be great to have the general public clambering up these stairs,” Jolly said.
Church and state
Although the church owns the building — constructed in 1963 for the cost of $12,000 — the town owns the clock, an arrangement that dates back well over a century and was typical of pre-electrified New England towns where not all people carried pocket watches or had clocks at home, according to Stowe historian Barbara Baraw.
Baraw said the idea was to stick the town clock in the highest place it could so all could see it. Even today, it doesn’t get much higher than the church steeple.
Baraw said H.H. Bingham, a prominent lawyer who lived in the village — he had a hand in the construction of the sprawling Mansfield Hotel on Main Street as well as the Summit House on actual Mt. Mansfield and lent his name to the popular Bingham Falls area — first proposed installing a clock in the church in the latter half of the 1800s but was roundly rebuffed.
He tried again shortly before he died and his efforts this time paid off. In 1901, the clock went up for all to see — almost all.
“He never lived to see it go up,” Baraw said.
She said an “enabling act” by the town ensured the town would have dominion over the clock but the congregation would maintain control over the rest of the church in perpetuity.
Baraw said she wouldn’t be surprised if the $95,000 fix elicits some hearty discussion during Town Meeting Day. It has been three years since residents have been able to gather and hash out the business of the town during an in-person annual meeting.
“People like to be able to chew on these types of things. It’s part of the town meeting participatory tradition,” she said.
She is in favor of fixing the old clock and moving away from the 1970s era apparatus. For one, she said warnings of future power outages leave her questioning the wisdom of relying on electronics when it costs nearly the same to use the old clock system.
“If we don’t have a clock up there, we are losing a major element of what makes this downtown,” Baraw said. “It’s part of all our shared view-scape.”
