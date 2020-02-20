Here’s a rundown of when and where town meeting will take place across southeastern Lamoille County in less than two weeks. March 3 is also Super Tuesday, and Vermonters will be voting in the presidential primary that day along with voters in 13 other states.
While the presidential primary and the majority of annual town business across the county will be decided on March 3, some school business will take place earlier.
Ballot voting on proposed budgets for the Lamoille South school district — Stowe, Morristown and Elmore — will be held March 3, but the annual meeting for the merged district is actually scheduled for a day earlier, at Peoples Academy in Morrisville.
Stowe
There’s a new venue for town meeting this year, and it’s the old one. No longer held at the Stowe High School auditorium, Town Meeting Day starts at 8 a.m. at the Akeley Memorial Building on Main Street. Business at the meeting will be strictly town-related, with Stowe voters also asked to support the rail trail completion. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. downstairs from the annual meeting. In addition to the presidential primary, school district elections and the school budget, Stowe voters will cast ballots for two select board members and a lister.
Morristown
Town meeting proper takes place in the Peoples Academy gym while the polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the town offices on Portland Street.
The annual meeting starts at 9 a.m., and consists largely of town spending measures and elections for everyone other than select board, school board and the Presidential primary. Those elections, as well as the school budget, are done by ballot.
There’s also a ballot question asking voters to approve a non-binding resolution to “strongly support” completion of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail by 2025.
Elmore
Voters will elect their municipal officials and approve town spending from the floor during an annual meeting that starts at 9 a.m. in the Elmore Town Hall. Polls are open at the town clerk’s office from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., just like in Morristown and Stowe, which are also part of the Lamoille South school district.
Ballot items include the presidential primary, school board elections and the school budget. Also on the ballot is a special article asking voters to implement a 1-percent local option tax.