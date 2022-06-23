As the Stowe Fire Department seeks to increase its coverage capacity and add more paid members to its ranks, a volunteer booster group has donated $50,000 to the cause.
The Stowe selectboard accepted the donation from Stowe Volunteer Firefighters, Inc., at its meeting Monday.
According to town manager Charles Safford, in the current budget year, the department started offering shift-pay to always make sure there’s at least a four-person overnight crew Monday through Friday — and even that hasn’t always worked.
The town also recently started on-call pay to help ensure an adequate response on weekends and overnights, but that money wasn’t included in the current budget or the one for the fiscal year that starts next Friday.
The town will realize some budget savings next fiscal year, with interim chief Scott Reeves’ willingness to continue serving in the role for another year, through June 2023. Reeves was named interim chief after the town fired the former chief — then reached a legal settlement allowing the former chief to resign.
Selectboard member Nick Donza voted along with the rest of the board to accept the donation but said he was reluctant because he thinks the money should come from the taxpayers, not from an organization that might not have the means, but still has a mission to support the volunteer firefighters.
“We have a town that has some means, and we have a lot of people that are moving here that are unwilling to donate their time to this thing,” he said.
Reeves said the membership voted to approve the funds, so they felt it was an appropriate use. He did note the department is about to host a fundraiser soon, which he hopes will help boost the coffers.
He said as the town works to change the fire department to a hybrid of volunteers and professionals, it’s still more the former than the latter.
“There’s always going to be a volunteer component to the fire department. I think that’s really the heart of the fire department,” Reeves said. “The paid staff is supplementing what the volunteers can do.”
According to Safford, there are plans to add on two to four more firefighter positions next year, which would bring the total force up to five to seven, including the full-time chief.
The goal is to have an officer, driver and two firefighters on duty at all times, augmented by volunteers.
The donation from Stowe Volunteer Firefighters, Inc., is a one-time thing, and the town will need to budget to replace that donation going in future years.
Cameras coming
Also Monday, the selectboard approved a video surveillance policy in anticipation of the installation of several cameras on town-owned buildings. Voters at Town Meeting Day appropriated $70,000 from the capital improvements fund to pay for them.
Jonathan Thereault, the town’s director of information systems, said there will be roughly 20 of them installed — three or four each at both the town hall in Akeley Memorial building and the Stowe Free Library, two at Stowe Arena, two at the parks department garage, two at the wastewater plant and five across the public works complex, which serves the highway, water and wastewater divisions.
