The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets is reporting that several Vermont residents have received unsolicited packages containing seeds that appear to have originated from China.
The types of seeds in the packages have not yet been identified. Unsolicited seeds could be invasive species, could introduce diseases to local plants or could be harmful to livestock.
“There is concern that if germinated they could wreak havoc on the environment, displace or destroy native plants and insects or disease could severely damage crops,” according to a press release circulated by the department. “Taking steps to prevent introduction is the most effective method of reducing both the risk of invasive species infestations and the cost to control and mitigate those infestations.”
If you receive unsolicited seeds from another country, the state says do not plant them, or open any sealed packaging.
“This is known as agricultural smuggling,” the press release said.
Report any unsolicited seeds to the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets at 802-828-5050 or fill out a complaint form at agriculture.vermont.gov/form/environmental-complaint-form.
Maintain the seeds and packaging and wait to be contacted as the seeds may be needed as evidence.
