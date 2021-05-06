Jane Brown of Waterbury Center was given the Vermont Arbor Day Award by the Vermont Urban and Community Forestry Program, which is dedicated to individuals who have made a difference in their community's urban and community forest.
Brown was the first landscape architect hired by the Vermont Agency of Transportation, a position she held for 23 years. She was involved in several transportation corridor renovation projects, including Main Street in Waterbury and Route 7 in South Burlington and Brandon.
She has served on the Vermont Urban and Community Forestry Advisory Council since 1999 and contributed to its resilient right-of-ways project (2015-2020) and the development of the Vermont Green Streets Guide. She also is a Waterbury tree committee member.
To learn about other award winners, visit vtcommunityforestry.org.
