The Lakes and Ponds Program of the Department of Environmental Conservation continues to draft a rule that would, if enacted, regulate wake boats on certain public waters.
The rule is in response to a petition seeking to limit use of wake boats on Vermont lakes below a certain size.
On Wednesday, Feb. 15, in Greensboro, staff from the department will share the draft rule, discuss the rationale and solicit feedback. The meeting concludes the extensive pre-rulemaking process the department has led over the last 10 months in developing the draft rule, which included two public meetings, receiving and reviewing over 300 written comments and engaging in 10 meetings with affected recreational user groups and business associations.
The draft rule would allow wake boats to engage in wake sports on public waters under the following three conditions:
• On lakes, ponds and reservoirs with a minimum of 50 contiguous acres that are 500 feet from shore on all sides and 20 feet deep.
• Wake boats must be 500 feet from shore while engaging in wake sports.
• A wake boat must stay in one lake per calendar year unless it is decontaminated by an approved entity.
Under the draft rule, wake boats would be allowed on 31 inland lakes in Vermont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.