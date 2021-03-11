During a disaster, evacuating your home is often necessary. You may have an evacuation plan for your family, but you should have one for your pets as well.
Pet owners often refuse to evacuate without their animals, so including them in your emergency plan is vital to the safety of the entire family.
Disaster Animal Response Teams across Vermont are committed to educating pet owners on how to prepare their furry friends for emergencies.
To further ensure preparedness, these teams have partnered with State Farm to provide go-bags for cat and dog owners, that include things such as collapsible water and food bowls, waste bag carriers shaped like dog bones, dog bite prevention coloring books, leashes and compact first aid kits, as well as cat and dog drawstring bags in which to store the items to be used during an evacuation.
Also included are enrichment pet toys from the Greater Good Foundation, and pet food lids and disaster preparedness information from the Humane Society of the United States.
Some regional teams have distributed go-bags to local animals shelters to be given out with every cat and dog adoption, as well as distributed them at community events. They are also provided at food distribution events to ensure that pet families with food insecurities are included.
“Our team held two events — one in Barre and one in Cabot — where we passed out 200 bags,” adds Lisa Lemieux of Central Vermont Disaster Animal Response Team. “Needless to say, they were a big hit. More importantly, we were able to educate local communities on the importance of pet and human preparation in the event of an emergency.”
For more information on how to prepare your pet for an emergency, visit vermontdart.org.
