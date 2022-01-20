On the night before Christmas, not a snow gun was stirring at Stowe Mountain Resort.
This was odd enough to attract the attention of Kim Brown, a lifelong skier who has been skiing the mountain for over half a century and writes about it every week in his ski bum column in the Stowe Reporter.
To Brown, not running the snowguns in optimal conditions during one of the busiest weeks of the year was indicative of the dearth of employees on the mountain, particularly in the snowmaking department.
After talking to snowmakers on the mountain, Brown estimated that the resort may be employing approximately half the number they have in previous years, which could have led to less than optimal snow conditions on the mountain for skiers and snowboarders.
What Brown has seen on the ground is reflected in the underperforming stock price of Vail Resort, the public company that owns Stowe Mountain Resort and is listed on the S&P as MTN.
One financial report’s diagnosis: A massive leap in the sale of Epic passes, the fairly affordable tickets that allow holders to access any of the 37 Vail-owned resorts across the country, combined with conditions of massive understaffing, have led to a perfect storm of unsatisfied customers.
“While it is hardly new news that the U.S. hospitality/travel/leisure industries are currently facing significant labor issues, we believe MTN is experiencing severe labor issues that are negatively impacting the customer experience as evidenced by news stories in the media, our private industry contacts, and countless social media postings,” a Jan. 4 report from researchers at Truist Securities read.
While the overall S&P is up 10 percent since October and the travel and leisure sector of the market generally rose along with it, Vail’s stock has fallen 15 percent in that time, so it’s generally underperforming by 25 percent.
Vail was trading at $372 in early November, but since the ski season began in earnest that price has dropped to $298.80 as of Tuesday, which is up from its Friday price of $297.48.
“It was a challenging start to the season, with tough early season snowfall, the global staffing shortages and the impacts from COVID-19’s Omicron variant spiking right as we entered our busiest time of the year,” Adam White, the new communications manager for the northeast region of Vail Resorts, said. “As a result of these challenges, we did see some impacts to our operations, more pronounced at our smaller, regional and urban ski areas which have their own local dynamics than at our larger, destination resorts. That said, we have seen tremendous progress over the last few weeks as we have been able to open significantly more terrain.”
An ‘epic’ labor problem
According to the Truist report, the sale of Epic passes is up 76 percent from the 2019/2020 season, indicating a massive influx of skiers and riders this season.
This uptick is being met by labor shortages that, while currently common across many business sectors and particularly notable in the travel and leisure market, may be uniquely bad at Vail-owned resorts.
Additional indicators the report cites are public statements issued by Vail’s COO and several general managers at Vail-owned resorts, though not Stowe, apologizing for a diminished customer experience.
The lack of staff to man the snow guns and operate the lifts at Stowe, according to Brown, has been noticeable, with some lifts closed that are normally open and some areas of the resort unavailable for unspecified reasons.
“I think the biggest problem that Vail has right now is they’ve got an awful lot of passholders and not enough bodies to provide the level of service they traditionally have provided,” he said. “Whether that’s food service, whether it’s lifties, whether it’s snowmaking, whether it’s shuttle drivers, I can’t answer that. But I do see stuff all the time.”
According to White, the resort is working to remedy some of these problems, noting that the amount of open terrain on the mountain had gone from 38 percent to 76 percent in the last three weeks and that perceptions of overcrowding are just that, noting that visitation at Vail Resorts across the country, season-to-date, is down 1.7 percent compared to last year.
The Truist report alleges that relatively poor wages compared to their general market have helped lead to Vail Resorts employment troubles.
White said Vail Resorts began investing in employee wages last June when it raised the minimum wage at its three Vermont resorts to $15 an hour (the minimum wage in the state is now $12.55). Vail also owns Mount Snow and Okemo.
Vail also instituted a $2 an hour temporary raise for all employees who stay on through the end of the season, a move that White characterized as Vail’s recognition of employee commitment and Truist researchers characterized in a Jan. 11 report as “biting the bullet” — a move that may have been too little, too late.
More than a feeling
The Truist analysts also repeated allegations that Vail had “gutted” middle management and outsourced many of its higher-level positions to Broomfield, Colo., where Vail is headquartered, which has resulted in a loss of expertise when it comes to wage setting, hiring and a “local touch.”
This matches what Brown sees occurring at Stowe.
Nothing changed overnight, but since Vail purchased the resort in 2017, he has seen a number of higher-level employees depart and, though he claims not to be a purely anti-Vail partisan, the outsourcing of the resort’s organizational structure to Colorado has left him frustrated.
“I feel like the resort is basically becoming a victim of its own financial policies. I feel less connected than I have at any time in probably over 40 years, and it’s not because I’m unhappy with people from Stowe I encounter on a daily basis. I just feel I just don’t feel like it’s as much of a local resort as it traditionally was,” he said.
Brown isn’t the only one who has frequented a Vail-owned resort this year who has been displeased. A change.org petition started by Jeremy Rubingh, a Seattle-based filmmaker, with the goal to “hold Vail Resorts accountable,” is even going so far as to allege that the company violated the Consumer Protection Act by selling more Epic passes than it was able to accommodate.
The petition currently has gathered 41,348 signatures toward its goal of 50,000.
In a way, Brown sees that as the chickens coming home to roost.
“I think it’s important to remember that nobody was complaining when the pass prices dropped. Back when Vail bought this place and they introduced the Epic pass, people were not complaining,” he said.
For all the complaints from skiers and snowboarders, Vail Resorts is making money. Another report published in mid-January from the same analysts reported that revenue is up year-over-year for lift ticket sales, ski instruction, dining and retail.
Truist has generally recommended investors “hold” on the stock; that is, not to buy more of it or sell shares they already own. While the labor shortage and Epic pass glut concerns them, they’re hopeful that these issues will be forgotten by next season.
In a similar sense, Brown sees himself and other longtime Stowe skiers in a holding pattern as well. While he still has a great deal of love for the mountain and sees it as a singular skiing experience, he echoes the sentiment expressed by other skiers on the hill this year, and said he plans to ski elsewhere more often than he has in previous years.
“Nobody’s driving me out of here,” he said. “I’m still going to be a Stowe guy. It would be a major concession for me to say they drove me out of here and it’s not going to happen. But I’m not going to be the guy that says Stowe is awesome.”
