Stowe Mountain Resort has unveiled a plan for skiers and riders to forego paying $30 a day this winter to park on weekends and holidays and instead pay 15 times that amount upfront and park for free all year — if there’s room.
The resort next week will begin selling a limited number of season parking passes at $450 apiece on a first-come, first-served basis. Pass sales go live Oct. 11 at 6 p.m.
Paid parking will be in effect in the main lots on the Mount Mansfield side of the resort Friday through Sunday and during holiday periods, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. It will cost $30 per vehicle if there are fewer than four people in it. Vehicles with four or more people in them park for free no matter when it is, and the smaller resort lots at the Nordic center and near the Toll House are always free, too, and will have resort shuttles going back and forth all day.
There will be two ways to pay, either by scanning one of the QR codes that will located throughout the parking lot, or by paying directly with a credit card at a parking lot payment station.
Violating the paid parking policy comes with penalties. Initial violations are $75 and increase to $100 if not paid within 10 days. The parking operator has also been given the authority to impound vehicles for failure to pay violations, blocking traffic or not adhering to regulations.
Resort spokesperson Adam White said Stowe contracted with Milwaukee-based Interstate Parking to handle parking this year. He said Interstate manages parking for a wide variety of businesses, including many ski resorts.
The resort has created a separate website dedicated solely to all things parking at Stowe — parkstowe.com. The website includes information like parking lot maps, park-and-ride locations in places like Morristown, Waterbury and Interstate 89, and instructions on how to pay (or not, if a vehicle has four or more people in it). It’s also the place to purchase a season parking pass when they go on sale next week.
The resort announced the season parking pass last Friday on its social media channels, a reliable way to garner predictably swift, and sometimes brutal, feedback. Without enumerating all the 300-plus Facebook comments related to the announcement, suffice it to say the decision to offer a season’s pass that doesn’t guarantee the passholder a parking spot was roundly panned.
“Can’t wait to spend our season skiing Smuggs and exploring other mountains,” wrote Stowe resident Kathleen James. “Thanks for ruining our ski town, Vail.”
White said the paid parking strategy is not meant to be a revenue driver for the resort, but rather a way of decreasing the number of vehicles and the level of traffic on Stowe’s roads.
Last winter saw hours-long traffic jams along Mountain Road that have led to intense scrutiny from recreationists, workers, first responders and town officials. Resort management has both downplayed the uniqueness of it — saying traffic jams have been a perennial issue along that narrow, two-lane state highway — and explained it as a byproduct of skiers and riders rallying back after a year of pandemic restrictions.
Still, it’s a problem that cannot be ignored, and the resort announced almost as soon as the last ski season ended that it would implement paid weekend parking in order to encourage carpooling.
“This is just one piece of this overall plan, to make the arrival process easier and more efficient for everybody,” White said. “Paid parking is part of it. Free parking is part of it. Carpooling incentives are part of it. Public transportation is part of it. It’s all got to work in concert in order to achieve that goal of smoother and more efficient arrivals for everybody.”
Stowe does not release skier visit data, but reported at least 475,000 skier visits last year, a mandatory reporting threshold. White said resorts and any attraction that draws that volume of people must take a multi-pronged approach to handle it all.
The first is the arrival and departure process, which is where the paid parking and carpooling system comes in.
The second is identifying chokepoints that can cause jams, whether on the road, the lift line or the cafeteria line, which can only be resolved if the resort has adequate staffing levels across the entire system.
White said the resort has begun to see a lot of job applications come in for the winter season, and “is trending in the right direction” toward a full roster. He said Vail Resorts’ corporation-wide decision to pay everyone a minimum wage of $20 per hour has helped. The resort also offers some employee housing.
The third tactic is guest dispersion. The resort is currently constructing a six-person lift that will load directly from the Mansfield parking lot. White said that, coupled with the decision last year to open the gondola and quad lift at the same time, will enable the resort to quickly get the morning rush onto the trails and spread out among the 485 skiable acres.
He said the resort has not yet announced an opening time for the six-pack lift but said it will offer relief to passholders accustomed to booting up at their cars who can now just walk across the parking lot and hop on.
“There’s a difference between volume and crowding,” White said. “Any business with a footprint like this can handle volume, if it’s handled correctly.”
