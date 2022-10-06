Stowe Mountain Resort has unveiled a plan for skiers and riders to forego paying $30 a day this winter to park on weekends and holidays and instead pay 15 times that amount upfront and park for free all year — if there’s room.

The resort next week will begin selling a limited number of season parking passes at $450 apiece on a first-come, first-served basis. Pass sales go live Oct. 11 at 6 p.m.

Mountain Road

A steady stream of vehicles winds its way up Mountain Road, the snowy face of Mount Mansfield beckoning under a bluebird sky.

Many say traffic is worse than ever this year, and blame Vail Resorts and its overselling of its cheap Epic Pass, bringing thousands of people to town on powder days. Resort officials insist the number of skiers and riders is about the same as it was pre-pandemic.
Six-pack chairlift construction

The new six-person lift will extend down to the parking lot at the Mansfield base area.

