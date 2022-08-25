Window shopping at a ski resort may be a great idea when it comes to designer duds, but not so much anymore when it comes to buying your lift tickets.
Stowe Mountain Resort and every other ski area in the Vail Resorts family will limit the number of daily lift tickets it will offer next season. Epic passholders will not be affected.
“We care deeply about our guests’ experience at our resorts,” James O’Donnell, president of Vail Resorts’ Mountain division, said in this week’s announcement. “Limiting lift tickets throughout the season, alongside the big investments we’re making at our resorts and in our team members, will help us provide our guests with an Experience of a Lifetime this winter.”
The news could be a significant factor in whether to purchase an Epic Pass — Vail’s version of a season’s pass, with single-day Epic Passes also available — since Epic sales are cut off at or near the beginning of the ski season. Real-time ticket availability will be featured on the resorts’ websites, but the limitation also includes online purchases, so once they’re out there, they’re out at the ticket window, too.
“Advance commitment is a big plus for us, and it does give us a better sense of who is coming to the mountain,” Adam White, resort communications manager for Vail’s Northeast region, said this week. “As we continue to grow our base of passholders, it’s important to improve the experience of those on the mountain.”
White said the cap on walk-up ticket purchases is not necessarily part of the company’s effort to push more people toward Vail’s collection of Epic Passes.
He compared customer activity to streaming video versus cable subscribers, saying the resort will keep selling the lift tickets, but just will make fewer of them available.
“It’s not about driving customers one way or another,” White said.
