Vail Resorts EpicPromise, working with local leaders of Stowe Mountain Resort, has awarded $35,000 in grant support for local community service agencies.
Across the company, Vail Resorts will give $14 million to help support more than 350 community nonprofits throughout the upcoming year.
Across North America, Vail Resorts EpicPromise community investment focuses on youth and the environment.
This year’s local grant recipients include:
• Early Education Resource Center of Waterbury.
• Friends of Stowe Adaptive Sports.
• Helen Day Arts Center.
• Kids on Top Inc.
• Lamoille Family Center.
• Laraway Youth & Family Services.
• Stowe Land Trust.
• Stowe Rotary Club Scholarship Fund.
• Stowe Trails Partnership.
• Vermont Youth Conservation Corps.
“For Laraway School, the funding we get from EpicPromise creates opportunities for youth we would not have, opportunities for them to do things they might have never done before, expand their horizons, life and create safe spaces,” said Julie Landry, director of the school based in Johnson.
All grant decisions are made locally by Stowe Mountain Resort employees. These employees volunteer to serve on the local Giving Council and review all grant applications. Throughout the year, senior leaders and other employees engage with community stakeholders and nonprofit leaders to better understand the needs of Lamoille and Washington County residents and use this information to ensure all contributions match local needs.
More information: epicpromise.com.