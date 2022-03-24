Vail Resorts, which operates Stowe Mountain Resort and 36 other North American ski and ride destinations, is increasing its minimum wage for next ski season to $20 per hour, an increase of more than 50 percent at some New England resorts.
Entry-level ski patrollers and maintenance team workers will get paid even more, with a minimum wage of $21 per hour.
Vail CEO Kirsten Lynch, who was named to the post just before the start of this winter season, said the wage hike represents a $175 million annual “investment in the employee experience.”
In the Northeast, the new wages will represent a $5 per hour increase (33 percent) at Stowe, Okemo, Mount Snow in Vermont and Hunter Mountain in New York. It is a $7 per hour increase (54 percent) at Vail-owned New Hampshire resorts Attitash, Crotched, Sunapee and Wildcat.
Adam White, spokesperson for Vail’s Northeast region, said the minimum wage increase will affect 40,000-50,000 Vail employees across the country, including roughly 900 people at Stowe Mountain Resort.
The minimum wage hike also applies to all the international guest employees who come to American resorts to work — many of them from mountainous South American countries like Argentina, Chile and Peru.
White said he didn’t know what percentage of the resort winter staff foreign workers comprise, but they do make up a sizable chunk of the workforce.
“International workers are an integral part of our team, and not just in Vermont,” he said. “Employees are the building block of everything we do here.”
Lynch also vowed to do more to create affordable housing for Vail’s resort employees, particularly in mountain towns that have exorbitantly high rents and scant housing stock. She said Vail currently provides 7,000 “affordable housing beds” across its resorts.
Lynch said the company plans to “aggressively pursue” construction of new housing on company-owned land and pursue company leases in currently existing affordable housing developments.
“While we understand that some of our mountain communities have concerns about new developments, we believe it’s time for us, and our communities, to make affordable housing a top priority and accelerate the processes to ensure we collectively make progress,” Lynch said.
Vail’s announcement last week was followed just two days later by an announcement by Smugglers’ Notch Resort — situated just north of Stowe Mountain Resort, on the other side of the Notch — reminding people that it increases wages for its workforce annually, and last year raised wages by 7 percent.
In response to Vail’s minimum wage announcement, Smuggs owner Bill Stritzler said, “I admire Vail’s move to $20 an hour for minimum wage and its commitment to hiring enough people to provide high-quality service. It is our intent to do whatever is necessary to hire a high-quality workforce and maintain an award-winning level of service for our guests.”
Vail’s $175 million investment in employee wages comes on the heels of an announced $300 million investment in lift upgrades at 14 Vail resorts — a total of 21 new lifts. This includes a six-person high speed lift at Stowe, which will replace the Mountain Triple, thus doubling uphill capacity on that part of Mount Mansfield.
“In my first 100 days as CEO, I have had the opportunity to reflect on what is important, and what our company must focus on as we move forward,” Lynch said. “Our top priority must be to support and invest in our employees — their wages, benefits, HR support, housing and career development.”
The announcement of the minimum wage increase was followed this week by news that a judge has granted preliminary approval of a $13.1 million deal by Vail Resorts to settle five wage and labor lawsuits. The newspaper Vail Daily reported the news Monday.
According to Vail Daily, the $13.1 million is spread over a “class” of roughly 100,000 Vail employees across the country — minus $4.36 million in legal fees.
The deal would settle allegations that the company failed to reimburse employees for equipment or pay them for all the hours they worked over the last three to four years, Vail Daily reported.
“We do not comment on settlement details, and Vail Resorts believes the settlement is appropriate and fair,” company spokesperson Jamie Alvarez said in a written statement provided to the newspaper in early October.
Next year’s passes today
Also, this week, Vail announced its early-bird prices on its collection of Epic Passes. The passes are slightly higher, but White said that’s simply an inflationary bump, “not a cost increase, per se,” and certainly not a reactionary move to criticism that Vail’s drastic price decreases last year meant the company oversold Epic Passes, bringing more skiers and riders than resorts can handle.
White said the ski industry has, for years, had a “stale growth curve.” He pointed to the idea in the 1990s that the relatively new sport of snowboarding would increase overall resort visits, a hope that wasn’t borne out, as snowboarding also peaked, plateaued and dropped.
Season passes at Stowe Mountain Resort before Vail took over in 2017 were upwards of $2,000. Even the most comprehensive 2022-23 Epic Pass, which offers unfettered access to nearly every Vail property, is currently selling — at early-bird prices — for $841. More regionalized season passes sell for even less, and Epic day passes are going for $44, about a third of what a person would pay at the ticket window during the season.
“We have a commitment to accessibility here,” White said, adding that the Epic model rewards people who are committed to the next ski season even as the current one is winding down.
