Union Bank currently has plans underway to tear down its building in Stowe village and take up temporary residence in the building now occupied by X Press before returning to a new, larger bank and office it plans to build on its current site.
After that, the brick structure currently housing the print shop will be torn down by the bank and a new building with a still-undisclosed purpose will be built in its place.
The planned Union Bank structure on Park Street will clock in at over 12,000 square feet and will take up a large portion of both Park Street and the southern corner of Pond Street.
Plans submitted to Stowe’s Historic Preservation Commission reveal a two-story structure with a two-lane drive through, with the second floor reserved for offices and possible commercial tenants.
“The branch that we have now was built in the early 1970s and it’s not really big enough anymore,” said David Silverman, the bank’s president. “We were hoping to replace it with something that worked better for our purposes and that’s still the long-term plan.”
So far, Silverman and the bank are keeping plans for the building that would ultimately replace X Press under wraps, only saying that it would be “much nicer” and that it may serve a purpose outside of Union Bank’s direct needs.
For now, the bank is still muddling through the process with the preservation committee before the plan can head to the development review board for approval.
The last meeting with the committee in June included a great deal of criticism of the bank’s proposed design from members, including comments that the design was too “homogeneous” and “not keeping with the historic nature of (Stowe) village.”
Zoning administrator Sarah McShane confirmed that the bank has yet to return to the commission with revised plans. Silverman said there was no definitive timeline for their construction plans but predicted they wouldn’t break ground before 2024.
Goodbye Stowe
For those looking for Doug Nerber and his X Press printing business, an email to him now will be met with an automatic reply detailing his business’s recent merger with Repro, a Williston-based printing company that serves clients across Vermont.
After he sold the property to Union Bank five years ago, Nerber said he looked for other possible locations to house his business in Stowe, but with real estate prices in Stowe spiking over the past couple years and the diminishing returns of the printing business, merger and consolidation made the most sense.
Though he’ll still be serving and open to taking on Stowe clientele at Repro, Nerber’s departure will mean the end of X Press after 37 years in Stowe and 32 years at the Pond Street location. Before that, the building served as Stowe’s post office.
“It is very bittersweet, believe me. I met a lot of great people here and great customers,” said Nerber. “The part of it I’m going to miss the most is the people.”
Stowe-based customers looking to keep up with or continue working with Nerber can reach out to Repro’s general manager, Mary Dearborn, at mary@reprovt.com or give her a call at 802-655-2800, ext. 123.
“It’s been a great ride and I loved all the support and meeting all the people and the relationships,” Nerber said. “I hope to continue most of those. This has just been a great town to run a small business in.”
