A draft mock up of the planned new Union Bank Building on Park Street was included in its submission to the Stowe Historic Preservation Committee in June. 

 Plan courtesy of EHDanson Associates Architects

Union Bank currently has plans underway to tear down its building in Stowe village and take up temporary residence in the building now occupied by X Press before returning to a new, larger bank and office it plans to build on its current site.

After that, the brick structure currently housing the print shop will be torn down by the bank and a new building with a still-undisclosed purpose will be built in its place.

