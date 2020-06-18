Build two bridges and save cash: That’s the goal on Nebraska Valley Road in Stowe.
Stowe has been planning since 2018 to rebuild a bridge on Nebraska Valley Road in 2022 — one of many bridges on the road, it was rated in “poor” condition by the state.
There’s another Nebraska Valley Road bridge in bad shape — near Sugarbush Lane — and the Vermont Agency of Transportation has offered to fold that one into the 2022 bridge project.
The state will pay 90 percent of the cost of each project; the town’s share would be about $320,000 — $180,000 for the first bridge and $140,000 for the one being added. The cost could come down some if the projects are done at the same company at the same time.
“Both of these bridges are in even poorer condition than what was presented here today,” Harry Shepard, public works director, told the Stowe Select Board June 8. The beams that support the bridge deck — the part cars drive on — are rusted and the whole thing is sagging. The concrete foundations on either end of the bridge are pitted and stained.
Shepard was responsible for the two-bridge strategy. When the state selected the Nebraska Valley Road bridge for replacement, Shepard knew it wasn’t the only one on its last leg. The State had this second bridge high on its list of priority repairs, but “It just missed the cut,” Shepard said. He contacted VTrans and suggested the one near Sugarbush Lane be added, saying it could save money for both the town and state.
Billy Adams, select board vice chair, considered the government’s financial state — weakened by the pandemic shutdown — and asked what would happen if the town passed on the additional $140,000 expense.
Charles Safford, town manager, said the town would be on the hook for the full million-dollar-plus expense of replacing the bridge. He said some tax revenue is lower than usual, but asked Shepard to emphasize the urgency of the project.
“Structurally, it’s important to get these bridges replaced as fast as we can,” Shepard said.
“I would suggest, even if you have to borrow the money, borrow the money,” Safford said.
Construction bids on the bridges will be sought in the fall of 2022, said Carolyn Cota, project manager for the state. Both bridges will be replaced by traditional bridge structures and temporary bridges will be installed during the construction.