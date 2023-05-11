Tree planting

In late April, Stowe Electric and Friends of the Winooski hosted ecology students from the University of Vermont to plant willows and shade trees at Stowe Electric headquarters on Moscow Road.
The effort, funded by a grant from Vermont Urban and Community Forestry, is part of a larger effort to develop the headquarters into a community space where people can learn about renewable energy generation from solar panels, hydro-power and wind.
