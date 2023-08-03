Although the traffic study is still a work in progress — summer and fall are busier times for Stowe than winter, and that data collection is still underway — Stantec did lay out some preliminary recommendations for town and state officials.
A clear picture of the tourist town’s year-round highway habits has not yet formed, but there is a key takeaway based on the data collected during the previous ski season: fewer drivers may have headed to Stowe Mountain Resort than the previous year, but the secret is out about the local shortcuts.
According to a recently released draft report by South Burlington-based Stantec, the number of drivers bypassing the village to get to Mountain Road over the past four years doubled on the north side of town and increased 12 percent on the south side.
The percentage of vehicles using West Hill Road to skirt around the village increased from 30 percent in 2019 to 62 percent this past winter. Those coming and going on the south side of town and using Moscow Road as a shortcut increased from 65 percent of drivers in 2019 to 77 percent this year.
The engineers also estimated that 30-35 percent of traffic passing through Stowe’s village is just passing through.
In a nutshell, according to Stantec’s winter report, there are two types of drivers in Stowe — people who live or work in town and people just visiting it or driving through. And those types of drivers have certain needs when it comes to forecasting traffic, just like ski bums need good information on when it’s going to snow.
Stantec’s report said workers and residents want “a quality of life that is consistent with the character of Stowe” and need to be able to have information to be able to “confidently and conveniently” plan their trips ahead to avoid peak traffic and a system that lets them and their employees conduct their daily business and get to work on time.
Visitors, the report states, want “a quality, enjoyable, and memorable experience that epitomizes the restorative qualities of rural Vermont,” with easy navigation information about travel routes, public parking and alternative transportation, like buses and bike paths.
According to selectboard meeting minutes from July 12, Matt Lillis with the resort suggested looking at weather conditions when looking at traffic wait times, since internal resort data shows the 15 busiest days of the ski season did not line up with the 15 worst traffic delay days.
• Increasing the Mountain Road width to 44 feet to allow for 11-foot shoulders that can be used as a combined bike and bus lane. One of the biggest gripes with the free and ever-more-popular Mountain Road shuttle is there aren’t any places to pull off to pick up and drop off passengers — when it stops, so does everything behind it.
• Beefing up bus stops to include equipment racks, real-time bus arrival and departure information, crosswalks with flashing beacons, expanded sidewalks, bike parking with repair stations and a seasonal electric bike share system.
• High-tech highway tools like dynamic speed limit signs that adjust speeds based on weather conditions, full color “dynamic message signs” that show ever-changing traffic conditions, and an online “clearinghouse” of traveler information that can be linked to various websites and resort social media.
During a July 12 presentation by Stantec to the selectboard, a Vermont Transportation Agency representative, Zoe Neadlander, said Stowe needs to manage its expectations, since Mountain Road — aka Vermont Route 108 — is a state highway. Same goes for Route 100, where Stantec suggested a future roundabout at the Moscow Road intersection should Stowe’s traffic growth increase 15-20 percent.
Other infrastructure fixes suggested by Stantec are less flashy. Those include improvements to three key intersections in town: Luce Hill and Mountain roads; Route 100 and Moscow Road; and Main Street and Mountain Road; addressing sight distance concerns by the entrance to Topnotch Resort and at the intersection of Barrows and Moscow roads; and formalizing the shuttle stop and a pedestrian crossing at the Toll House driveway.
