Mountain Road

Although the traffic study is still a work in progress — summer and fall are busier times for Stowe than winter, and that data collection is still underway — Stantec did lay out some preliminary recommendations for town and state officials.

 File photo by Gordon Miller

The engineering outfit tasked with studying traffic on Stowe’s roads is about one-third of the way through its data collection, with one winter season in the can.

A clear picture of the tourist town’s year-round highway habits has not yet formed, but there is a key takeaway based on the data collected during the previous ski season: fewer drivers may have headed to Stowe Mountain Resort than the previous year, but the secret is out about the local shortcuts.

Moscow Road

The road crew performs work on Moscow Road.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.