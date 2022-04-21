A relatively small advertisement for Toyota vehicles was removed from the Stowe Mountain Resort parking lot in early April after an inquiry from the planning and zoning administrator.
“Stowe Mountain Resort received an inquiry from the Stowe planning and zoning department regarding the location of a display at the entrance of the resort,” Vail spokesperson Adam White said. “Stowe removed the signage in an abundance of caution and is exploring alternative options.”
The advertisement was supported by wooden beams and contained an illustration of a mountain landscape along with the car company’s name and logo. It was located near another sign directing drivers to Lot C in the Mansfield Lodge parking lot.
Sarah McShane, the town’s planning and zoning administrator, confirmed that an unidentified person tipped her off in an email, inquiring whether or not the sign complied with the town’s particular rules about signs and advertising.
According to McShane, the advertisement did not meet Stowe’s zoning regulations. Though she did not identify the exact infraction, the regulations stipulate in their “general guidelines” subsection that signs must be “content-neutral unless serving a compelling government interest.”
Though Stowe briefly relaxed its signage laws to allow sandwich boards advertising takeout and roadside businesses at the beginning of the pandemic, those exemptions have expired, and the advertisement wouldn’t have qualified for that allowance, according to McShane.
Visible comments made on social media claimed the sign violated Vermont’s 1968 State Billboard Act, an ordinance that effectively regulated billboards and roadside advertisement out of existence on the state’s roadways.
“This illegal billboard at Stowe Mountain Resort has been removed,” read a post, accompanied by an image of the removed advertisement, on the Vermont-specific section of the forum website Reddit. The post received 575 upvotes and 98 comments.
Instagram user Stowe Parking Lot, which has more than 11,000 followers and publishes crowdsourced images of the Mansfield Lodge parking lot along with memes often aimed at skewering the Vail-owned resort, posted a cropped version of the photo from Reddit with the caption, “See 1968 Billboard Act (10 V.S.A. Chapter 21)” along with a side-eye emoji.
If the Toyota advertisement at the resort violated the billboard law, it was not removed for doing so. It was specifically removed, according to White, after concerns it was not allowed under Stowe-specific laws, not state law.
A representative on the state’s travel information council, which enforces the billboard law, did not return a request for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.