Townspeople may have overwhelmingly voted for Stowe to decouple from Morristown and Elmore and withdraw from the Lamoille South school district, but the people are on their own from here on out.
Stowe town manager Charles Safford Monday and the town selectboard denied a request by one of the leading voices behind the merger divorce movement to have two board members join him and other residents “as we collaborate with Morristown and Elmore on their votes to affirm our withdrawal.”
The request was made by Stowe resident Richard Bland, who maintains that the town’s lawyer is correct in her opinion that Stowe’s vote is “valid and legal,” even as it stands in opposition to the Vermont Agency of Education’s legal opinion that towns that were forced to merge into union school districts — as is the case with Lamoille South — cannot vote to break up.
Bland, himself a lawyer, wrote in an email to the selectboard Monday morning, “We maintain that the town attorneys’ opinion on the validity of our vote will withstand any challenge to it for the reasons they have stated, and for additional reasons as well. We trust that you will continue to authorize the town attorneys to advocate and defend their opinion on the legality of our vote.”
Safford, at that night’s meeting, said he forwarded Bland’s request to town legal counsel, which said the town had already done its duty by holding the vote, and that was the extent of its involvement.
“He basically said ‘it is our opinion that the selectboard completed its obligation and fulfilled its duties when the special town meeting was held to enable the voters to express their will vis a vis demerger,’ ” Safford said. He added the lawyers felt it would be discriminatory for the town to advocate or participate in the next steps and “it’s up to others to carry that banner.”
Voters in those two towns have to eventually allow Stowe to leave the district, but when and how and even if — since there are still competing legal opinions on whether Stowe can even vote to leave — that happens is still up in the air.
“It’s as clear as mud,” chuckled Morristown Town Clerk Sara Haskins Monday. Haskins said she is basically waiting on guidance from the Secretary of State’s office, which is in turn waiting on guidance from the Vermont State Board of Education, which meets next month.
Jim Brochhausen, another leading voice in the merger withdrawal movement, said the board of education recently approved the towns of Ripton and Westminster to secede from their respective merged districts. He said the Westminster case was particularly resonant, since it, like Stowe, was forced by the state board in 2018 to merge with neighboring Athens and Grafton.
The state board voted unanimously last month to allow Westminster to leave.
Slower speeds on Cady Hill
Also Monday, the selectboard voted unanimously to lower the speed limit on Cady Hill Road to 25 mph. The current limit is 35 mph, but a homeowner on the road, RJ Thompson, noted that the pandemic has brought a lot of new mountain bike trail users to the Cady Hill trail network; one of the entrances to the network is at the electric department substation on Cady Hill Road.
“This is all fine and well — I love seeing the public resource being utilized by newbies and experts alike,” Thompson said in a letter to the town. “However, the speed at which many of the vehicles are traveling has become problematic for the many young children and pets in the neighborhood, particularly with the blind switchbacks.”
Safford said he thought the town had some extra 25-mph signs in stock at the town garage. If so, he said the highway department could swap out the 35-mph ones soon.
