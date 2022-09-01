Town seeks to calm tour bus traffic

But as the leaf-peepers descend on Stowe, it’s also that time of year when large numbers of tour buses make their way to town, in an annual period of pre-peeping traffic where the vehicles are all just a little bit longer.
To quell the congestion caused by these 45-foot people carriers, the Stowe Selectboard is considering changes to the town’s motor vehicle ordinance aimed at tour bus parking.
The board will host a public hearing at its next meeting to solicit thoughts from the community on the proposed changes. Due to the Labor Day holiday, the meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Stowe police chief Don Hull proposed the minor changes last month after he observed a significant increase in the number of tour buses coming to Stowe — specifically the downtown village area — in the past couple of years. He said throughout the year, the town has seen anywhere from two to eight tour buses arrive daily.
He said the village doesn’t have designated drop-off and pick-up areas.
“This has caused traffic backups, roads being blocked and and buses parking illegally,” Hull wrote in a July 27 letter to the town manager Charles Safford.
Hull proposed designating a portion of Depot Street for drop-off and pick-ups — the selectboard suggested just past the intersection of Depot and Pond streets, near the post office — and adding signs directing bus drivers to larger town-owned parking lots, such as the one by the Stowe Arena or the Mayo Events Fields of Weeks Hill Road.
The chief has also been working with the Stowe Area Association to spread the word among tour bus companies.
The selectboard discussed alternative locations for the buses to park when they are empty and waiting to pick the passengers back up, since the Stowe Arena lot can be tough to maneuver, especially when nearby Stowe Elementary School is doing its own twice daily pick-ups and drop-offs.
Other suggested bus parking locations included further down Depot Street and the Moscow bus garage.
The board expressed some concern about giving away three parking spaces and reserving them strictly for buses, albeit just long enough to get passengers off and on.
The ordinance would be mostly advisory, meant to help bus drivers as much as other drivers and pedestrians. Safford said the town can’t regulate where the buses can or cannot park.
“They can park in any legal municipal parking lot they want including off-road parking, as long as they don’t exceed the time limits,” Safford said. “We’re not trying to regulate where they go but rather trying to give them a place to drop people off and pick them up.”
The selectboard meeting and public hearing about the traffic ordinance starts at 5:30 p.m. in the Akeley Memorial Building.
