Town seeks to calm tour bus traffic

Stowe officials are looking at a plan next week to direct buses to specific locations for the loading and unloading of passengers to help alleviate fall traffic congestion.

 File photo by Gordon Miller

This week’s relative calm period of traffic brought by the return of Vermont children to school for the new year — when it’s eminently easier to make a left-hand turn in downtown Stowe — will change as soon as the leaves do.

But as the leaf-peepers descend on Stowe, it’s also that time of year when large numbers of tour buses make their way to town, in an annual period of pre-peeping traffic where the vehicles are all just a little bit longer.

