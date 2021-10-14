A proposal for the town of Stowe to completely overhaul its downtown traffic flow and make Main Street a one-way road was dismissed out of hand Monday at a selectboard meeting. It did, however, get people thinking, what if?
Stowe resident Alec Graham brought his idea, drawn out on a single piece of legal-sized notepaper, to the board, along with an acknowledgement.
“So, I’m not a traffic engineer by any means. But I have been through the construction here in the past few years, and that’s what got me thinking,” Graham said.
Graham’s idea is simple: Main and Maple streets would be one-way, headed north, between the Route 108 and West Hill Road intersection. West Hill, Mayo Farm and Weeks Hill roads would form a clockwise circle, also one-way, back to town.
The cost to implement, Graham said, would be “insignificant,” just some paint and a couple of stop signs.
Town manager Charles Safford recommended against Graham’s proposal for several reasons, but primarily because it would require numerous traffic studies and the involvement of the state Agency of Transportation, and because the town is already out straight.
“Zoning permits have doubled, and they (planning and zoning officials) would need to be at the table. Public works is overrun with what’s coming at us associated with that and other things,” Safford said. “Even if you hire a consultant, staff is going to have to be intimately involved in a process like that.”
Despite the selectboard being suddenly confronted with such a major proposal represented by little more than a whim and a diagram on lined white paper, reaction during the 25-minute discussion gradually went from polite silence to, hmm …
“When I first read this, I was, like, ‘Oh, whoa, this won’t work.’” But now, it actually makes a little sense,” board member Lisa Hagerty said.
It might not have hurt Graham’s case that he brought it up during peak foliage season directly following a three-day holiday weekend, when at times it took about an hour to get from Stowe to Interstate 89.
“It was really bad this past week,” board member Jo Sabel Courtney.
Board chair Billy Adams, a lifelong Stoweite, said he remembers talking with the fellas at Dave’s Mobil in the 1970s, smack in the heart of the village, talking about building a bypass around town. He and Safford said that’s not geographically feasible, with Stowe’s tight geography of narrow valleys and mountains.
But they all agreed that something’s got to be done about the traffic.
“Maybe what Alec is bringing to the surface for us here in town is creative thinking,” Adams said. “You may be a little ahead of your time on this one.”
