Stowe is reworking its sexual harassment policy, roughly a year after the town found itself embroiled in a crisis amid sexual misconduct allegations against its former fire chief.
The selectboard spent more than an hour Monday wordsmithing the policy with the town attorney and suggesting stronger language be added to make more explicit the consequences facing an employee who violates the policy.
One significant addition to the policy prohibits employees from engaging in sexual activity of any kind while on duty, regardless of whether that activity is consensual.
“Based on some of your prior comments, we thought that was an important element to add,” attorney Kerin Stackpole said.
Former Stowe fire chief and police officer Kyle Walker was fired from his Stowe Police Department job in the spring of 2021 after revelations surfaced that he had sex with a woman while he was on duty. He was later terminated as fire chief, too, amid allegations of sexual assault, although he was allowed to resign as part of a settlement earlier this year.
Last October, the selectboard came under pressure from some in the community to revisit its sexual harassment policies. In the year since Walker’s firing, the town has also added a human resources director to the municipal employee roster.
Stackpole said the policy also features prominent language dealing with gender identity and sexual orientation, saying it’s “not just about sexual activity, but it is really about the status of humans.”
Parts of the policy are subjective, particularly when it comes to terms like “unwanted” sexual advances. However, Stackpole said it’s often the case that a victim or subject of sexual harassment sees it differently than the alleged perpetrator, whether it was meant maliciously or in jest.
“And that doesn’t mean I have to stand there and say, ‘No, don’t come near me ever again. Don’t ask me out,’ but that you knew or should have known based on my behavior that that was not OK,” she said.
Stackpole said violations of the town’s sexual harassment policies for town employees or volunteers do not have to take place in the actual workplace but could extend to sexual harassment that happens after work hours or outside the workplace. Additionally, sexual misconduct does not need to occur just among town employees or volunteers — there is a similar policy in the works for volunteers — but can happen between a town employee and a member of the public.
Selectboard member Lisa Hagerty pointed to the use of the word “may” in a section that stated any “substantiated” instance of sexual harassment or the like “may result in disciplinary action.” She said that, if a victim of sexual misconduct were to read that, they might be afraid to speak up.
“This doesn’t seem to have teeth, if somebody reads through this, and it says ‘may,’” Hagerty said. “That screamed out at me when I read this.”
Stackpole disagreed, using as an example a younger worker without appropriate training who makes a joke, “or may say, ‘hey, I think you’re really hot. Would you like to go out with me?’” That younger person might not have a “conscious understanding,” Stackpole said.
“The use of the word ‘may’ there is to provide the flexibility for a teachable moment,” she said. “But to the extent that somebody engages in behavior that is more flagrant, more obvious or intentional, you want to leave open the opportunity to take corrective action.”
Stackpole said the “may” qualifier also protects the town from potential litigation that could result from a more forceful verb such as “shall,” which boxes the town in to taking an action.
“You don’t want to over promise a particular behavior by management in these situations, because they are delicate. They are situations in which we may want to address them in a variety of different ways,” she said.
Board member Paco Aumand echoed Hagerty, saying he would replace “may” with “shall” but also add language indicating other options for management than just disciplinary action, such as coaching or training.
One person suggested an annual review of the policy, and while Stackpole said that’s not a bad idea, town manager Charles Safford said it’s not easy to get all the myriad employees together at once for regular policy review, although he said the human resources director might be able to do updates at department staff meetings.
Stackpole said it would certainly require a review and training if Vermont or U.S. laws change regarding sexual misconduct or gender or sexual identity.
