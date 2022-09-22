High tech cleanup continues in the Stowe town offices, as tech crews continue to comb through its email servers following a hack attack last month.

The town selectboard Monday authorized spending $18,000 to implement new network and system monitoring services. That’s how much it’s estimated to cost — the subscriptions total roughly $2,000 a month — for the rest of the fiscal year.

