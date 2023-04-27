Amid the traditional April showers, the Stowe Selectboard this week approved initiatives aimed at improving the town’s water systems — both coming and going.
Public works director Harry Shepard Monday suggested the town look at possible new sources of drinking water for folks on Mountain Road, based on the level of PFAS chemicals in the water supply.
Also known as “forever chemicals,” per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are part of a group of compounds — used, among other things, as fire retardants and repellents and in take-out containers and non-stick cookware — that do not break down in the environment and appear in water supplies and, consequently in humans and the things we consume. The chemicals have been linked to health problems including cancers and birth defects.
Shepard said recent tests of the water from the town’s Village Green water plant, near Cape Cod and Cottage Club roads, registered PFAS levels between 2.2 and 3.8 parts per trillion. That’s under the advisable levels set by the federal Environmental Protection Agency, but high enough that he thinks it would be prudent to hire an engineer to scope out viable alternative water sources.
Engineering firm Aldrich and Elliott has proposed exploring the feasibility of two sites, one to the north and one to the south of the existing Village Green well.
According to the engineer’s proposal, the first step will be to test each alternate site for PFAS and other contaminants, followed by an exploration into where best to drill a new gravel well and, lastly, evaluate how best to pump and store water and transmit it to the Village Green site for treatment and blending, all before it heads into consumers’ taps.
The engineers could also investigate potential upgrades to the Village Green treatment plant, including adding “PFAS stripping” technology.
The selectboard Monday approved $36,900 for the contract with the engineers.
Road to river
The selectboard also approved paying local contractor Dale E. Percy, Inc. $176,000 to replace a storm sewer running from Mountain Road to the West Branch River.
The wastewater line runs through two private properties — the West Branch Apartments and Doc Ponds restaurant — so the town had to secure easements from both property owners to make the project possible. The easements deeds were signed last week, and the town clerk’s office will soon enter them into the land records.
“These weren’t the simplest easements to negotiate, truth be told,” Shepard said.
Part of the loose agreement between the town and the property owners is the project would happen in the late spring early summer.
“We’re trying to get this knocked out before it gets really busy around town,” Shepard said.
He said the project will require the workers to use some of Doc Ponds’ parking lot but will not likely require any traffic control on Mountain Road, since the easements will allow workers to access the back entrance to the West Branch Apartments property, off Dump Road.
Percy was the only bidder for the contract, which surprised Shepard, because he’d heard of a Chittenden County company express interest but never replied to the request for proposals, and a couple other outfits told him the project doesn’t fit into their schedule.
Finally, the selectboard approved paying Aldrich and Elliot — the same engineers that will work on the drinking water study — $44,900 to perform an evaluation of the town’s wastewater treatment plant and related collection systems. The town had approved $85,000 last year as part of the current fiscal year capital projects.
The state renewed the town’s wastewater discharge permit at the end of 2020, with the understanding that an engineering evaluation be submitted to the state by the end of 2024.
The study will entail inspection of the wastewater treatment facility, pump stations and manholes. The report to the state will include recommendations for any repairs and replacements. If anything looks critical and in need of replacement following the inspection, the state natural resources secretary could re-open the permit to allow time to make those fixes.
