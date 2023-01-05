Stowe municipal budget crafters are eyeing a 15 percent increase in the cost of running the town but will leave it up to voters to determine whether they can tamp down that increase on the backs of tourists and other people spending money at shops in town.
At last week’s selectboard meeting, the town administration unveiled its first public look at the proposed 2023-24 fiscal year budget, which calls for a nearly $1.6 million jump in expenses. The town finance department anticipates it will cost $15.9 million to keep Stowe’s roads in shape, respond to emergencies, maintain its infrastructure, provide places to play, pay down its debts and everything else needed in a town that administrators often say operates more like a small city.
The proposed 14.59 percent budget increase is projected to increase the municipal tax rate by 12.34 percent. However, those increases could be halved if Stowe voters on Town Meeting Day in March approve the adoption of a 1 percent local option tax on retail sales, much like it already does for rooms, meals and alcohol.
According to the budget overview presented to the selectboard last week, even the finance department’s low-ball estimate of $700,000 coming into the town coffers from such a new 1 percent tax would mean a budget increase of only 8 percent and an estimated tax increase of 6 percent.
According to town manager Charles Safford, the proposed budget reflects inflationary pressure and increased demands on a town that grew in population by 21 percent over the past decade, according to the latest U.S. Census data. The pressure is being felt everywhere in town, from fire, police and emergency services to the town zoning office.
Much of the budget is for people, and Stowe plans on adding more employees to the fold. These include two full-time firefighters, a new police officer, a project coordinator for the planning and zoning office, and a promotion to full-time for the IT director.
The police department had initially proposed adding two more officers instead of just one, saying the town’s growth had put a strain on services, “causing stress and poor work-life balance, leading to burnout and concern about retention of officers,” according to minutes from last week’s meeting.
Staffing is even more austere in the fire department, with the department answering 429 calls last year, the first time that number has ever broken 400.
Fire chief Scott Reeves said the bulk of volunteer hours are filled by just four people, and two of them were out sick recently, meaning the department had to cover things 24/7 with just two volunteers.
Several factors affected every department’s proposed budget. Those include:
• Higher salaries, with unionized employees budgeted to receive a 7 percent pay raise increase per their contracts. This excludes police officers, who are contracted for a 3 percent salary increase under a separate employment agreement.
• A nearly 15 percent hike in health insurance premiums for the first half of the next fiscal year and an extra 6 percent for the second half.
Last week’s meeting provided just the first glance at the budget and does not reflect the various requests from community organizations seeking new or increased funding. They will be at the next budget meeting on Jan. 9 to make their pitches.
Another special budget meeting is scheduled for Jan. 18 and the selectboard aims to adopt the final budget Jan. 23.
