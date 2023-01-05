Stowe municipal budget crafters are eyeing a 15 percent increase in the cost of running the town but will leave it up to voters to determine whether they can tamp down that increase on the backs of tourists and other people spending money at shops in town.

At last week’s selectboard meeting, the town administration unveiled its first public look at the proposed 2023-24 fiscal year budget, which calls for a nearly $1.6 million jump in expenses. The town finance department anticipates it will cost $15.9 million to keep Stowe’s roads in shape, respond to emergencies, maintain its infrastructure, provide places to play, pay down its debts and everything else needed in a town that administrators often say operates more like a small city.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.