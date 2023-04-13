Bear

Minimize odors and availability of food by putting garbage out on the day of pick up, not the night before, and storing food scraps in a sturdy building or in a bear-resistant trash receptacle. 

 File photo

The black bears are on the move again, and the town of Stowe is preparing to populate its public places with pricey rubbish receptacles designed to keep the critters out.

Now, if only the humans could figure out where to toss their trash.

