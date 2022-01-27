Elmore has joined the Lamoille FiberNet Communications Union District, which includes Wolcott, Morrisville, Hyde Park, Stowe, Eden, Johnson, Waterville, Cambridge and Belvidere.
Lamoille FiberNet is working in partnership with Northwest Fiberworx to bring high-speed, symmetrical fiber internet to the unserved and underserved residents in the area.
“I’m pleased that Elmore will be part of the Lamoille FiberNet CUD going forward. This partnership provides for a dynamic opportunity to bring fiber services to the community,” said Brian Evans-Mongeon, Elmore’s representative to district.
Lamoille FiberNet is currently conducting financial modeling work and high-level design and hopes to break ground this summer on projects to bring broadband to its member towns, in part due to a $1.2 million grant from the Vermont Community Broadband Fund.
The funds will help complete pre-construction planning and engineering, according to Val Davis, executive director.
Costs covered include financial modeling, high-level design, pole studies and the pole applications which are required to be able to attach fiber to the utility poles in the service area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.